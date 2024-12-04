EA FC 25 TOTW 12 Revealed - A Solid Squad

TOTW 12 has been officially revealed after most players from the promo had been leaked earlier today. It has a handful of great cards with Van Dijk and Alvarez headlining the promo.

As usual, TOTW 12 also has plenty of fodder cards. These cards don't even compare with cards from recent promos such as Thunderstruck or FC Pro Live, but they are still useful for SBCs.

It's a solid TOTW squad that has a good balance of usable and fodder cards. So let's find out all the TOTW 12 players

EA FC 25 TOTW 12

The EA FC 25 TOTW 12 is headlined by Van Dijk and Alvarez, who both possess fantastic attributes and great PlayStyles.

But these aren't the only good cards in TOTW 12, as Marmoush, Amad Diallo, and Mæhle, also have impressive attributes.

Credit: EA FC 25

The remaining TOTW 12 cards are subpar and if they fit into your starting squad at this point in the game, then you probably should get some meta cards and upgrade your team.

You can always use these cards to complete SBCs, such as the Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC or the Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC. Both SBCs provide fantastic cards and you will need quite a few TOTW cards to complete them.

All EA FC 25 TOTW 12 Cards

Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 12 cards.