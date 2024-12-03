EA FC 25 - How To Complete Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC continues to release great content having just introduced the EA FC 25 Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC, which allows you to earn a fantastic card of the Spanish legend.
This SBC arrived at the Ultimate Team just after the Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC had been released. It possesses astonishing attributes, great PlayStyles, and good roles. This makes it one of the best strikers in EA FC 25 and a meta card.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this amazing SBC.
EA FC 25 Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC Cheapest Solution
The Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC card has spectacular attributes, possessing 87 pace, 91 shooting, 82 passing, 89 dribbling, and 73 physical. These fantastic attributes make it a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
It has the Finesse Shot+, Chip Shot, Technical, Flair, First Touch, Quick Step, and Trivela PlayStyles, which are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25.
As for roles, the Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC card possesses the Advanced Forward++, Poacher+, False 9+, and Target Forward+ roles.
To complete this SBC and earn this amazing card, you need to submit 15 squads. You will also earn plenty of packs along the way.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- X3 Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min 84
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan Raul Icon
La Roja
Requirements:
- Spain Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
Los Blancos
Requirements:
- Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min 86
Squad
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
After submitting the 15 squads you can claim the incredible Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC card and 15 packs.
Completing this SBC, and adding this fantastic card to your squad, will cost you around 1.1 million coins. This makes it an incredibly expensive SBC, but it offers a splendid card.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.