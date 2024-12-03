EA FC 25 - How To Complete Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC continues to release great content having just introduced the EA FC 25 Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC, which allows you to earn a fantastic card of the Spanish legend.

This SBC arrived at the Ultimate Team just after the Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC had been released. It possesses astonishing attributes, great PlayStyles, and good roles. This makes it one of the best strikers in EA FC 25 and a meta card.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this amazing SBC.

EA FC 25 Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC Cheapest Solution

The Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC card has spectacular attributes, possessing 87 pace, 91 shooting, 82 passing, 89 dribbling, and 73 physical. These fantastic attributes make it a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

It has the Finesse Shot+, Chip Shot, Technical, Flair, First Touch, Quick Step, and Trivela PlayStyles, which are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25.

As for roles, the Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC card possesses the Advanced Forward++, Poacher+, False 9+, and Target Forward+ roles.

To complete this SBC and earn this amazing card, you need to submit 15 squads. You will also earn plenty of packs along the way.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

X3 Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min 84

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Raul Icon

La Roja

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 85

Squad:

La Roja

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Los Blancos

Requirements:

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 85

Squad:

Los Blancos

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 86

Squad

League Finesse

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88 Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88 Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

After submitting the 15 squads you can claim the incredible Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC card and 15 packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this fantastic card to your squad, will cost you around 1.1 million coins. This makes it an incredibly expensive SBC, but it offers a splendid card.

