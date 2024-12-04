EA FC 25 - TOTW 12 Leaks Reveal Great Cards

The EA FC 25 TOTW 12 has been leaked, with the leaks revealing some great cards that will arrive at Ultimate Team in this week's promo.

While TOTW 12 isn't quite as good as the Best of TOTW it still brings some great cards, such as Van Dijk and Alvarez, who headline the promo. These two cards possess astonishing attributes and are a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

But that's not all, as there are many other solid cards in this promo. Most of these are affordable and can be a good addition to your squad. So let's find out all the TOTW 12 players.

EA FC 25 TOTW 12 Leaked Players

According to reliable EA Sports FC leakers, Van Dijk and Alvarez are the best cards in TOTW 12. They are closely followed by Marmoush, Amad Diallo, and Mæhle, who have great attributes and PlayStyles.

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

It might not be the best TOTW squad in EA FC 25 but it's still a solid team, with a good balance of great cards and fodder cards. Players such as Lacazette, Kluivert, or Schade, aren't meta cards but can still be a good addition to some Ultimate Team squads.

As is the case with any TOTW squad, TOTW 12 also has its fair share of fodder cards. But you can always use these cards in SBCs, such as the Raul Thunderstruck Icon SBC or the Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC.

If you are looking to upgrade your squad for the upcoming FUT Champions you should consider some of the TOTW 12 cards. Van Dijk and Alvarez will be a spectacular addition to any squad, and some of the other cards are great super subs.

All EA FC 25 TOTW 12 Leaked Cards

Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 12 leaked cards so far.

90 OVR Van Dijk

86 OVR Alvarez

86 OVR Amad Diallo

86 OVR Maehle

86 OVR Milinkovic-Savic

85 OVR Marmoush

85 OVR Lacazette

Kluivert

Riqui Puig

Schade

More cards are expected to be revealed soon and we will update this article as soon as that information is made available.