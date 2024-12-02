EA FC 25 - How To Complete Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has just introduced the EA FC 25 Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC, which brings a spectacular card from the Barcelona star midfielder, and gives you the chance to earn it.

This card possesses incredible attributes, astonishing PlayStyles, and some of the best roles in EA FC 25, especially for a midfielder. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and is among the most meta cards in EA FC 25.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC.

EA FC 25 Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

The EA FC 25 Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC card has astonishing attributes, possessing 82 pace, 84 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, 87 defending, and 81 physical.

It has the Long Ball Pass+, Tiki Taka, Incisive Pass, Finesse Shot, Flair, First Touch, and Press Proven PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25 and make this card truly elite.

As for roles, the Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC card has the Playmaker++, Holding+, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, and Box-To-Box+ roles.

This is one of the most well-rounded cards in EA FC 25, which makes it a fantastic addition to any squad. It's a deadly card in front of the goal, great at regaining possession of the ball, and also excels at build-up play.

To complete this SBC and earn this amazing card, you will need to submit four squads.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

FC Barcelona

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Spain

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the four squads you can claim the fantastic Patricia Guijarro Liga F POTM SBC card and four packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this tremendous card to your squad, will cost you around 294k coins. This makes it an affordable SBC if we take into account the incredible card it offers.