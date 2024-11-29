EA FC 25 - Thunderstruck Promo Players Revealed

The EA FC 25 Thunderstruck Promo has finally arrived at Ultimate Team, and as expected, it introduced astonishing cards, with many of them being meta cards.
All Thunderstruck Promo cards are eligible for in-game upgrades, that can transform some of them into end-game cards. It's by far the best promo of EA FC 25, and it will be hard to surpass it.
So let's take a look at all the Thunderstruck Promo cards.
Thunderstruck Promo Cards
Mbappe and Zidane headline the Thunderstruck Promo, with both cards having spectacular attributes, incredible PlayStyles, and a plethora of roles.
However, this promo has many more incredible cards, such as De Bruyne, Rashford, Gyokeres, Reiten, Saliba, Gullit, and Matthaus. These cards are great additions to any Ultimate Team squad and are among the best in the game.
Here are all the Thunderstruck Promo Cards:
- 95 OVR Zidane
- 93 OVR Mbappe
- 92 OVR Gullit
- 92 OVR De Bruyne
- 91 OVR Rashford
- 91 OVR Matthaus
- 90 OVR Gyokeres
- 90 OVR Reiten
- 90 OVR Jairzinho
- 90 OVR Smith
- 89 OVR Vieira
- 89 OVR Thuram
- 89 OVR Hierro
- 89 OVR Riquelme
- 89 OVR Saliba
- 89 OVR Karchaoui
- 88 OVR Barnes
- 88 OVR Rush
- 88 OVR Olise
- 88 OVR Kounde
- 87 OVR Keane
- 87 OVR Gattuso
- 87 OVR Andrich
- 87 OVR Greenwood
- 87 OVR Unai Simon
- 86 OVR Gallagher
- 86 OVR Brais Mendez
- 86 OVR Orsolini
- 86 OVR Gudelj
- 86 OVR De Ketelaere
- 85 OVR Evanilson
- 85 OVR Zhegrova
- 85 OVR Ryerson
- 85 OVR Baumgartner
Many of these cards will be incredibly expensive, meaning most no-money-spent players won't be able to acquire them, unless they have incredible pack luck.
There are many fantastic players in the Thunderstruck Promo, so expect to see some of them in your upcoming FUT Champions matches.
What do you think of the Thunderstruck Promo? What Thunderstruck card do you want to add to your squad? Let us know in the comments below.