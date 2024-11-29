EA FC 25 - Thunderstruck Promo Players Revealed

The EA FC 25 Thunderstruck Promo has finally arrived at Ultimate Team, and as expected, it introduced astonishing cards, with many of them being meta cards.

All Thunderstruck Promo cards are eligible for in-game upgrades, that can transform some of them into end-game cards. It's by far the best promo of EA FC 25, and it will be hard to surpass it.

So let's take a look at all the Thunderstruck Promo cards.

Thunderstruck Promo Cards

Mbappe and Zidane headline the Thunderstruck Promo, with both cards having spectacular attributes, incredible PlayStyles, and a plethora of roles.

However, this promo has many more incredible cards, such as De Bruyne, Rashford, Gyokeres, Reiten, Saliba, Gullit, and Matthaus. These cards are great additions to any Ultimate Team squad and are among the best in the game.

Here are all the Thunderstruck Promo Cards:

95 OVR Zidane

93 OVR Mbappe

92 OVR Gullit

92 OVR De Bruyne

91 OVR Rashford

91 OVR Matthaus

90 OVR Gyokeres

90 OVR Reiten

90 OVR Jairzinho

90 OVR Smith

89 OVR Vieira

89 OVR Thuram

89 OVR Hierro

89 OVR Riquelme

89 OVR Saliba

89 OVR Karchaoui

88 OVR Barnes

88 OVR Rush

88 OVR Olise

88 OVR Kounde

87 OVR Keane

87 OVR Gattuso

87 OVR Andrich

87 OVR Greenwood

87 OVR Unai Simon

86 OVR Gallagher

86 OVR Brais Mendez

86 OVR Orsolini

86 OVR Gudelj

86 OVR De Ketelaere

85 OVR Evanilson

85 OVR Zhegrova

85 OVR Ryerson

85 OVR Baumgartner

Many of these cards will be incredibly expensive, meaning most no-money-spent players won't be able to acquire them, unless they have incredible pack luck.

There are many fantastic players in the Thunderstruck Promo, so expect to see some of them in your upcoming FUT Champions matches.

What do you think of the Thunderstruck Promo? What Thunderstruck card do you want to add to your squad? Let us know in the comments below.