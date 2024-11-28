EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions has just arrived at Ultimate Team and brought great content. It introduced a new seasonal track full of fantastic rewards, exciting promos, and the return of the popular swap system.

It's the best season of EA FC 25 by a long shot. The rewards it introduces are great and will allow you to upgrade your squad. The swap system allows no-mone-spent players to be competitive again, which is a big win.

So let's find out everything about the EA FC 25 Season 3.

The EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions went live on Thursday, 28 November, and ends on Wednesday, 25 December.

EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions brought a lot of exciting content to the game. While gameplay is still the most important thing in EA FC 25, the content Season 3 introduced is so good it might be able to revitalize the game.

EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions Rewards

The EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions introduced a seasonal track with 35 levels full of great rewards. It has 15 player picks, many packs, and two Winter Champions cards, which are eligible for upgrades.

These rewards will help you to significantly upgrade your Ultimate Team squad. Even if you're pack luck isn't the best, cards such as Winter Champions Konate, or Winter Champions Gundogan, will be a great addition to most teams.

Credit: EA FC 25

It's head and shoulders above all the EA FC 25 seasonal reward tracks introduced so far. Hopefully, upcoming Seasons will follow this trend, and introduce even better content.

Here are all the EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions Rewards:

Level Reward Level 1 Bundled reward Level 2 Shadow or Hunter Chemistry pick Level 3 78+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 4 Bundled reward Level 5 Squad Foundations Bou Level 6 Bundled reward Level 7 Squad Foundations Cardozo Level 8 Bundled reward Level 9 1 of 3 82+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 10 World Tour Paredes Level 11 Bundled reward Level 12 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 13 1 of 4 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 14 1 of 5 83+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 15 Squad Foundations Quintero Level 16 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 17 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 18 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 19 1 of 5 84+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 20 Squad Foundations Acuna Level 21 1 of 2 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 22 1 of 2 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 23 1 of 3 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 24 1 of 4 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 25 Bundled reward Level 26 1 of 5 85+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 27 1 of 3 86+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 28 1 of 4 86+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 29 1 of 2 87+ Rare Gold Players Pick Level 30 Evolution Level 31 85+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 32 Winter Champions Ilkay Gundogan and 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 33 86+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 34 87+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 35 Winter Champions Ibrahima Konate

EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions Promos

A plethora of fantastic promos will arrive at Ultimate Team during EA FC 25 Season 3: Winter Champions. The Thunderstruck promo is the most highly anticipated one, as it will introduce some fantastic cards.

The Winter Champions promo has already arrived at EA FC 25, and it introduced four fantastic cards. As mentioned above, the Winter Champions promo cards are eligible for upgrades.

Ten SBCs are expected to land on Ultimate Team on Black Friday alone, and many others will be introduced throughout the EA FC 25 Season 3.

The TOTW promo will continue to be released weekly, hopefully bringing some fantastic cards to EA FC 25.

Other promos are expected to arrive at EA FC 25 Season 3, and EA Sports FC will reveal more details about them as the season progresses.

