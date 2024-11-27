EA FC 25 TOTW 11 Revealed - A Disappointing TOTW Squad

The EA FC 25 TOTW 11 has been revealed, and it's not an amazing TOTW squad. It's probably the worst TOTW squad of EA FC 25, as most cards are subpar and will only serve as fodder.

TOTW 11 is headlined by Irene Paredes, which is the highest-rated card in this promo. Despite that, the card is far from amazing, and unless you have a Liga F squad, it probably won't make your Ultimate Team squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at TOTW 11.

EA FC 25 TOTW 11

As mentioned above, the EA FC 25 TOTW 11 cards aren't anything to write home about. That's most likely because the Best of TOTW, which includes the best TOTW cards released so far, was introduced today.

Despite that, I don't think that's an excuse to release such a poor TOTW squad. Mateo, Mojica, and Matheus Cunha are the best cards in this promo, and none of them is fantastic.

TOTW is supposed to introduce good cards, with at least some cards being usable. But the only thing the TOTW 11 cards will be used for is the many SBCs coming to EA FC 25 on Black Friday.

All EA FC 25 TOTW 11 Cards

Here are all the EA FC 25 TOTW 11 cards.

89 OVR Irene Paredes

87 OVR Mateo

86 OVR Mojica

86 OVR Matheus Cunha

86 OVR Maddison

85 OVR Anton

85 OVR Di Lorenzo

85 OVR Schick

84 OVR Bard

84 OVR Pepi

84 OVR Shaqiri

83 OVR Frei

83 OVR Park Chu Young

83 OVR Al Salem

83 OVR Correa

83 OVR Koulouris

83 OVR Rodriguez

83 OVR Azaz

83 OVR Tzolis

83 OVR Akliouche

83 OVR Cham

83 OVR Banda

83 OVR Bryan Gil

What do you think of the EA FC 25 TOTW 11 cards? Is there any card you would like to pack? Let us know in the comments below!