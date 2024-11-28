FC 25 Mode Mastery Campaign Launches in Ultimate Team

Black Friday just got better for FC 25 Ultimate Team players, with the Mode Mastery campaign now live! This exciting event brings back a fan-favorite feature from older FIFA titles, the Swaps program, giving you the chance to grind for valuable player tokens and trade them for top-tier rewards. Whether you're diving into Division Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles, there’s something here for everyone.

Let’s break down everything you need to know about Mode Mastery, including the full list of rewards and how to claim them.

What is Mode Mastery in FC 25?

Mode Mastery focuses on grinding specific game modes to earn player tokens, which can be exchanged for a variety of rewards. These include guaranteed Heroes, Promo items, and other amazing packs.

Tokens are tied to three key modes:

Champs

Squad Battles

Division Rivals

A couple of rewards are mode-exclusive, meaning you'll need tokens earned from specific modes to claim them. So, if you’re aiming for those, plan your grind accordingly!

Mode Mastery Rewards List

Here’s the full rundown of the Mode Mastery rewards, along with the token requirements and whether they’re repeatable:

Reward Token Requirements Repeatable 81+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack 1 5 83+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack 3 2 Pascal Gross CDM 90 OVR 5 No 85+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack 6 No Sidney Govou/Claudio Marchisio Base Hero 7 No 85+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack 8 No Kim Little CM 90 OVR 10 No Base Icon Pick (1 of 3) 12 No Gerd Muller/Carlos Alberto Base Icon Pick 14 No 1 of 4 88+ Base Icon Player Pack 16 No Showing 1-10 of 13 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

What Should You Prioritize?

Christopher N’Kunku (90 CAM) : If you’re eyeing N’Kunku, make sure you qualify for and perform well in Champions Finals. It’s a grind but worth it if you want his incredible stats.

: If you’re eyeing N’Kunku, make sure you qualify for and perform well in Champions Finals. It’s a grind but worth it if you want his incredible stats. Giacomo Raspadori (88 ST) : This one’s tied to Squad Battles, so it’s a bit easier to achieve compared to N’Kunku.

: This one’s tied to Squad Battles, so it’s a bit easier to achieve compared to N’Kunku. Rodrygo (91 RW): This standout item requires a hefty 18 tokens, but it’s one of the campaign's best rewards.

For those focused on SBC fodder, there are plenty of solid pack options that can help you stock up on high-rated players for upcoming squad-building challenges.

Final Thoughts

The Mode Mastery campaign is an incredible opportunity to bolster your squad, whether you’re hunting for Icons, Heroes, or just solid fodder for SBCs. Black Friday is the perfect time to put in the grind and reap the rewards, so get stuck in and start earning those tokens!

What rewards are you targeting? Let us know!