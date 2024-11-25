EA FC 25 Thunderstruck Promo - All Players Leaked

As tradition demands, the Thunderstruck promo is coming to EA FC 25, arriving at Ultimate Team on Black Friday.

To no one's surprise, the EA FC leakers were quick to find out everything about the promo. How it works, when it will be released, and above all, all the fantastic cards it will introduce.

So let's find out all the spectacular cards the Thunderstruck will bring to Ultimate Team, according to leakers.

EA FC 25 Thunderstruck Promo Leaked Players

Reliable EA FC 25 leakers have revealed all the cards the Thunderstruck promo will bring to the game. There are many fantastic cards, in what probably is the best promo of EA FC 25 so far.

Similar to the Centurions promo, this promo will have two different squads, Thunderstruck and Thunderstruck Icons. One is composed of actual players, while the other is made up of Icons.

Credit: @FutSheriff Thunderstruck Promo Leaked Icons Players

According to leaks, Zidane, Mbappe, Zico, De Bruyne, Gullit, and Matthaus are the best cards in Team 1 of the Thunderstruck promo. But they are just a few of the many amazing cards in this promo.

The Thunderstruck Team 1 is also expected to bring Raul, Patrick Vieira, Reiten, Valverde, Foden, Smith, Jairzinho, and Gyokeres, among many others.

Most Thunderstruck cards possess astonishing attributes, making them a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad. Some are EA FC 25 meta cards, even before the upgrades they can receive.

Here are all the EA FC 25 Thunderstruck promo leaked cards:

96 OVR Zidane

93 OVR Mbappe

93 OVR Zico

92 OVR Gullit

92 OVR Matthaus

92 OVR Raul

92 OVR De Bruyne

91 OVR Vieira

91 OVR Smith

91 OVR Jairzinho

90 OVR Riquelme

90 OVR Thuram

90 OVR Valverde

90 OVR Reiten

90 OVR Foden

89 OVR Pajor

89 OVR Rooney

89 OVR Hierro

89 OVR Rush

89 OVR Desailly

89 OVR Karchaoui

89 OVR Gundogan

89 OVR Saliba

88 OVR Rashford

88 OVR Gattuso

88 OVR Keane

88 OVR Cole

88 OVR Barnes

88 OVR Unai Simon

88 OVR Barella

88 OVR Gyokeres

88 OVR Kounde

87 OVR Greenwood

87 OVR Isak

87 OVR Kim Min Jae

86 OVR Reijnders

86 OVR Kolo Muani

86 OVR Olise

86 OVR Gallagher

85 OVR Buongiorno

85 OVR Munoz

85 OVR Zaha

85 OVR Orsolini

84 OVR Evanilson

84 OVR De Ketelaere

While the rating and attributes are just a prediction, these leakers have been quite accurate so far, so we don't expect the ratings to change drastically.

Zidane, Mbappe, Zico, De Bruyne, Gullit, Matthaus, Raul, Vieira, and Smith, are just some of the cards players will desperately want to get their hands on. The cards have incredible attributes, are expected to have spectacular PlaStyles, and possess the best roles in EA FC 25 for their respective positions.

Thunderstruck Upgrade Path

The Thunderstruck cards can receive upgrades. However, this only applies to active player cards, Icon cards aren't eligible for upgrades.

The Thunderstruck upgrade path has also been leaked, and it's similar to the FC Pro Live and Road to the Knockouts ones.

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

Here is how the Thunderstruck upgrade path works:

Challenge Upgrade Win 2 games in the next 5 domestic league matches +2 new PlayStyles and new role+ Score 6 goals in the next 5 domestic league matches +1 OVR and role+

Since these upgrades provide cards with new roles, PlayStyles, and OVR boosts, they can transform a great card into an amazing one.

Because of that, there is a decent chance some cards become meta in their position. Others, such as Mbappe or Reiten, can even become end-game cards.

What do you think of the Thunderstruck promo cards? Which card do you want to add to your team?

