EA FC 25 Winter Champions Promo - All Players Leaked

The EA FC 25 Winter Champions promo is coming to Ultimate Team, and as usual, the EA FC leakers have already revealed all the players the promo will introduce.

The Winter Champions promo brings some great cards, which can be upgraded if the player's team completes some objectives in real life. It has a similar upgrade path to the one used in the Road to the Knockouts promo.

So let's find out all the fantastic cards the Winter Champions promo will bring to Ultimate Team, according to leakers.

EA FC 25 Winter Champions Promo Leaked Players

As mentioned above, reliable EA FC 25 leakers have revealed all the Winter Champions promo cards. These are the same leakers who revealed the Thunderstruck Promo players and FC Pro Live players.

The cards possess some great attributes and fantastic PlayStyles, and two of them can even be considered meta cards. Furthermore, these cards can be upgraded.

Here are all the EA FC 25 Winter Champions promo leaked players:

89 OVR Konate

89 OVR Gundogan

87 OVR Munoz

87 OVR Larsen

EA FC 25 Winter Champions Upgrade Path

The EA FC 25 Winter Champions upgrade path is very straightforward.

Konate or Gundogan will be upgraded if their team sits at the top of the Premier League table on 3 January. On the other hand, Larsen and Munoz will be upgraded if their teams are out of the relegation zone on 3 January.

The upgraded cards will receive a +2 OVR and a new PlayStyle. Konate and Larsen will be among the best cards in EA FC 25 in their respective positions if they receive these upgrades.

Both cards already possess splendid attributes and PlayStyles, but the upgrades would make them elite cards, that would be meta for a long time.

Both cards already possess splendid attributes and PlayStyles, but the upgrades would make them elite cards, that would be meta for a long time.