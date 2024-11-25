EA FC 25 Thunderstruck Promo - Everything You Need To Know

The Thunderstruck promo is coming to EA FC 25, and as usual, the promo will arrive at Ultimate Team on Black Friday, bringing some fantastic cards with it.
Thunderstruck will introduce a plethora of incredible cards, which have already been leaked, from active and Icons players. The active Thunderstruck player cards can receive upgrades, and they are quite significant.
So let's find out everything about the Thunderstruck promo.
EA FC 25 Thunderstruck Promo Release Date
According to reliable leakers, the Thunderstruck promo will be released on Friday, 29 November, as it happened in previous years.
This promo will introduce astonishing cards, many new packs, the return of the Swaps System, and plenty of great SBCs are also expected to be introduced.
It will provide you with plenty of ways to upgrade your squad and get ready for the upcoming FUT Champions.
Thunderstruck Promo Leaked Players
As mentioned above, all of the Thunderstruck promo cards have been leaked. The leaks confirmed this promo will bring astonishing cards, such as Zidane, Mbappe, Zico, De Bruyne, Gullit, and Matthaus.
All EA FC 25 players will want to add these cards to their squad, as they have incredible attributes, and are considered meta cards.
However, the best Thunderstruck cards are expected to be expensive, making it incredibly hard for a no-money-spent player to get their hands on them.
Here are all the EA FC 25 Thunderstruck promo leaked cards:
- 96 OVR Zidane
- 93 OVR Mbappe
- 93 OVR Zico
- 92 OVR Gullit
- 92 OVR Matthaus
- 92 OVR Raul
- 92 OVR De Bruyne
- 91 OVR Vieira
- 91 OVR Smith
- 91 OVR Jairzinho
- 90 OVR Riquelme
- 90 OVR Thuram
- 90 OVR Valverde
- 90 OVR Reiten
- 90 OVR Foden
- 89 OVR Pajor
- 89 OVR Rooney
- 89 OVR Hierro
- 89 OVR Rush
- 89 OVR Desailly
- 89 OVR Karchaoui
- 89 OVR Gundogan
- 89 OVR Saliba
- 88 OVR Rashford
- 88 OVR Gattuso
- 88 OVR Keane
- 88 OVR Cole
- 88 OVR Barnes
- 88 OVR Unai Simon
- 88 OVR Barella
- 88 OVR Gyokeres
- 88 OVR Kounde
- 87 OVR Greenwood
- 87 OVR Isak
- 87 OVR Kim Min Jae
- 86 OVR Reijnders
- 86 OVR Kolo Muani
- 86 OVR Olise
- 86 OVR Gallagher
- 85 OVR Buongiorno
- 85 OVR Munoz
- 85 OVR Zaha
- 85 OVR Orsolini
- 84 OVR Evanilson
- 84 OVR De Ketelaere
It's worth noting that the stats showcased in the image above are just predictions. However, these leakers have been very reliable, so we don't expect the official OVR to be incredibly different.
While Konate is in the image above, leakers have revealed the Liverpool center-back won't be part of the Thunderstruck Promo, and will instead feature in the Winter Champions promo.
Thunderstruck Upgrade Path
Just like the Thunderstruck promo cards, the upgrade path has also been leaked.
The Thunderstruck upgrade path is similar to the Road to the Knockouts one, as it's connected to the player's real-life performances. You can check out how the Thunderstruck upgrade path works below.
Challenge
Upgrade
Win 2 games in the next 5 domestic league matches
+2 new PlayStyles and new role+
Score 6 goals in the next 5 domestic league matches
+1 OVR and role+
As mentioned above, these upgrades are massive, but they also are easy to achieve. However, if players such as Mbappe, Reiten, Foden, or Pajor, manage to complete it, their cards become almost end-game.
We will update this article with more information about the Thunderstruck promo as soon as it's available, so make sure to bookmark it.