EA FC 25 Thunderstruck Promo - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Thunderstruck promo is coming to EA FC 25, and as usual, the promo will arrive at Ultimate Team on Black Friday, bringing some fantastic cards with it.

Thunderstruck will introduce a plethora of incredible cards, which have already been leaked, from active and Icons players. The active Thunderstruck player cards can receive upgrades, and they are quite significant.

So let's find out everything about the Thunderstruck promo.

According to reliable leakers, the Thunderstruck promo will be released on Friday, 29 November, as it happened in previous years.

This promo will introduce astonishing cards, many new packs, the return of the Swaps System, and plenty of great SBCs are also expected to be introduced.

It will provide you with plenty of ways to upgrade your squad and get ready for the upcoming FUT Champions.

Thunderstruck Promo Leaked Players

As mentioned above, all of the Thunderstruck promo cards have been leaked. The leaks confirmed this promo will bring astonishing cards, such as Zidane, Mbappe, Zico, De Bruyne, Gullit, and Matthaus.

All EA FC 25 players will want to add these cards to their squad, as they have incredible attributes, and are considered meta cards.

However, the best Thunderstruck cards are expected to be expensive, making it incredibly hard for a no-money-spent player to get their hands on them.

Here are all the EA FC 25 Thunderstruck promo leaked cards:

96 OVR Zidane

93 OVR Mbappe

93 OVR Zico

92 OVR Gullit

92 OVR Matthaus

92 OVR Raul

92 OVR De Bruyne

91 OVR Vieira

91 OVR Smith

91 OVR Jairzinho

90 OVR Riquelme

90 OVR Thuram

90 OVR Valverde

90 OVR Reiten

90 OVR Foden

89 OVR Pajor

89 OVR Rooney

89 OVR Hierro

89 OVR Rush

89 OVR Desailly

89 OVR Karchaoui

89 OVR Gundogan

89 OVR Saliba

88 OVR Rashford

88 OVR Gattuso

88 OVR Keane

88 OVR Cole

88 OVR Barnes

88 OVR Unai Simon

88 OVR Barella

88 OVR Gyokeres

88 OVR Kounde

87 OVR Greenwood

87 OVR Isak

87 OVR Kim Min Jae

86 OVR Reijnders

86 OVR Kolo Muani

86 OVR Olise

86 OVR Gallagher

85 OVR Buongiorno

85 OVR Munoz

85 OVR Zaha

85 OVR Orsolini

84 OVR Evanilson

84 OVR De Ketelaere

It's worth noting that the stats showcased in the image above are just predictions. However, these leakers have been very reliable, so we don't expect the official OVR to be incredibly different.

While Konate is in the image above, leakers have revealed the Liverpool center-back won't be part of the Thunderstruck Promo, and will instead feature in the Winter Champions promo.

Thunderstruck Upgrade Path

Just like the Thunderstruck promo cards, the upgrade path has also been leaked.

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

The Thunderstruck upgrade path is similar to the Road to the Knockouts one, as it's connected to the player's real-life performances. You can check out how the Thunderstruck upgrade path works below.

Challenge Upgrade Win 2 games in the next 5 domestic league matches +2 new PlayStyles and new role+ Score 6 goals in the next 5 domestic league matches +1 OVR and role+

As mentioned above, these upgrades are massive, but they also are easy to achieve. However, if players such as Mbappe, Reiten, Foden, or Pajor, manage to complete it, their cards become almost end-game.

We will update this article with more information about the Thunderstruck promo as soon as it's available, so make sure to bookmark it.