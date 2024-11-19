EA FC 25 - Everything About the FC Pro Live Promo

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

According to many reliable leakers, the FC Pro Live Promo is the next promo to arrive at EA FC 25, and it will do so sooner than expected.

The FC Pro Live Promo players are expected to be connected with a pro player who is competing in the FC Pro 25 Open. Just like last year, the FC Pro Live cards will most likely be eligible for upgrades.

So without further ado, let's find out everything about the FC Pro Live Promo.

According to reliable leaker Fut Sheriff, the FC Pro Live promo arrives at EA FC 25 on Friday, 22 November.

This promo is connected with the FC Pro 25 Open, where the best EA FC 25 players in the world compete against each other.

As mentioned above, the promo should work in a very similar way as it did last year. But let's take a more in-depth look at how the FC Pro Live promo is expected to work, and the content it will most likely introduce.

FC Pro Live Promo Content

The FC Pro Live promo is expected to introduce many cards, and each one is expected to be connected with a player who is participating in the FC Pro 25 Open.

Similar to what happened in last year's promo, these cards are expected to be upgradeable, having a similar upgrade path to the one you can find in the Road to the Knockouts promo cards.

Credit: EA Sports FC The FC Pro Live promo introduced some solid cards to FC 24

Last year's cards were okay, but they weren't anything to write home about. Many promos have already arrived at EA FC 25 so far, such as Track Stars, Centurions, and Trailblazers, and they introduced some astonishing cards.

If the FC Pro Live promo introduces cards with similar OVR and attributes to last year's promo, then this will be one probably the worst promo of FC 25. That's because the cards would be too far behind the power curve of the game.

However, we expect EA Sports FC to have taken that into account and are hopeful the FC Pro Live promo will introduce some good cards.

We expect more information about the FC Pro Live promo to be revealed soon and will make sure to update this article once that information is available.