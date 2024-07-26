College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Program - Everything You Need to Know

The Ultimate Alumni program has arrived at College Football 25 Ultimate Team and brought some legendary players with it.

This program allows users to earn the cards of icons of college football, by completing challenges or acquiring them through packs.

The cards of the Ultimate Alumni program possess some great attributes and abilities and can help players significantly upgrade their squad.

Latest: Ultimate Alumni Release 3 Announced!

Release 3 of the Ultimate Alumni program has been revealed, and it will introduce some fantastic cards to the College Ultimate Team mode. This new batch of cards will arrive at College Football 25 on 2 August at around 1:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm GMT.

Just like what happened with the first two editions of this program, new challenges will be added, allowing players to earn a plethora of rewards, and use them to upgrade their squad.

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the cards in the Ultimate Alumni release 3:

Heroes (81 & 82 OVRs)

Andrej Karic - LG - Tennessee

Holden Staes - TE - Tennessee

Eugene Asante - ROLB - Auburn

Tai Felton - WR - Maryland

Brice Pollock - CB - Mississippi State

Renato Brown - RG - Louisville

Ryland Goede - TE - Georgia Tech

Aaron Alexander - LOLB - Michigan State

Elites (83 OVRs)

Jordan Watkins - WR - Ole Miss Rebels

Zion Childress - SS - Kentucky

Julian Humphrey - CB - Georgia

Olaivavega Ioane - RG - Penn State

Champions (86 OVRs)

Micah Parsons - LOLB - Penn State

Saquon Barkley - HB - Penn State

LTD's (87 OVRs)

A.J. Brown - WR - Ole Miss Rebels

Sauce Gardner - CB - Cincinnati Bearcats

As mentioned above, the Ultimate Alumni program introduces legendary college players to the Ultimate Team mode, which players can use to upgrade their squad.

By completing the Ultimate Alumni challenges, users will earn three Madden MVP Reward tokens, which will then be converted into player items, and added to the player Madden 25 Ultimate Team account, once the game releases.

Ultimate Alumni Release 2

The Ultimate Alumni program release 2 arrived at Ultimate Team on 26 July at around 1:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm GMT, introducing some great cards. More challenges, and great rewards, were also added.

So without further ado, let's take a look at all the cards in the Ultimate Alumni release 2:

Heroes (81 & 82 OVRs)

Aaron Turner - WR - Cincinnati

Fitzgerald West JR. - RE - Ragin Cajuns

Dylan Carpenter - LOLB - LSU

Elijah Alston - RE - Miami

Venly Tatafu - LG - UTSA Roadrunners

Cade Uluave - MLB - California Golden Bears

Rod Moore - FS - Michigan Wolverines

Eugene Wilson III - WR - Florida Gators

Elites (83 OVRs)

Joshua Farmer - DT - Florida State

Shemar Turner - DT - Texas A&M

Trevor Mayberry - LG - Stanford Cardinal

Riley Leonard - QB - Notre Dame

Champions (86 OVRs)

Lamar Jackson - QB - Louisville Cardinals

Myles Garrett - RE - Texas A&M

LTD's (87 OVRs)

Christian McCaffrey - HB - Stanford

Roquan Smith - MLB - Georgia

Ultimate Alumni Release 1

The first batch of cards from the Ultimate Alumni program arrived at College Football 25 Ultimate Team on 19 July, with some spectacular cards arriving at the game.

Release 1 of the Ultimate Alumni program introduced entertaining challenges and great rewards, and also gifted players with a welcome pack that contained 85 OVR Malik Nabers, and one Ultimate Alumni token.

Here are all the Ultimate Alumni Release 1 cards:

Heroes (80 & 81 OVRs)

80 OVR Jeremiah Hunter - WR - Washington

80 OVR Kobe King - MLB - Penn State

81 OVR Fernando Carmona - LT - Arkansas

81 OVR Andre Jordan Jr. - CB - Oregon State

Elites (82 & 83 OVRs)

82 OVR Andrew Mukuba - FS - Texas

82 OVR Kamren Fabiculanan - SS - Washington

82 OVR Lake McRee - TE - USC

83 OVR Garrett Greene - QB - West Virginia

83 OVR Kain Medrano - ROLB - UCLA

83 OVR Donovan McMillon - SS - Pittsburgh

83 OVR Reuben Fatheree II - LT - Texas A&M

Jordan James - HB - Oregon

Champions (85 OVRs)

Mike Evans - WR - Texas A&M

Eric Kendricks - MLB - UCLA

LTD's (86 OVRs)

Marcus Mariota - QB - Oregon

Jalen Ramsey - CB - Florida State

We hope this article answers all of your questions about the Ultimate Alumni program.

