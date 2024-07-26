College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Program - Everything You Need to Know

The Ultimate Alumni program has arrived at College Football 25 Ultimate Team and brought some legendary players with it.
This program allows users to earn the cards of icons of college football, by completing challenges or acquiring them through packs.
The cards of the Ultimate Alumni program possess some great attributes and abilities and can help players significantly upgrade their squad.
Latest: Ultimate Alumni Release 3 Announced!
Release 3 of the Ultimate Alumni program has been revealed, and it will introduce some fantastic cards to the College Ultimate Team mode. This new batch of cards will arrive at College Football 25 on 2 August at around 1:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm GMT.
Just like what happened with the first two editions of this program, new challenges will be added, allowing players to earn a plethora of rewards, and use them to upgrade their squad.
Without further ado, let's take a look at all the cards in the Ultimate Alumni release 3:
Heroes (81 & 82 OVRs)
- Andrej Karic - LG - Tennessee
- Holden Staes - TE - Tennessee
- Eugene Asante - ROLB - Auburn
- Tai Felton - WR - Maryland
- Brice Pollock - CB - Mississippi State
- Renato Brown - RG - Louisville
- Ryland Goede - TE - Georgia Tech
- Aaron Alexander - LOLB - Michigan State
Elites (83 OVRs)
- Jordan Watkins - WR - Ole Miss Rebels
- Zion Childress - SS - Kentucky
- Julian Humphrey - CB - Georgia
- Olaivavega Ioane - RG - Penn State
Champions (86 OVRs)
- Micah Parsons - LOLB - Penn State
- Saquon Barkley - HB - Penn State
LTD's (87 OVRs)
- A.J. Brown - WR - Ole Miss Rebels
- Sauce Gardner - CB - Cincinnati Bearcats
College Football 25 Ultimate Alumni Program
As mentioned above, the Ultimate Alumni program introduces legendary college players to the Ultimate Team mode, which players can use to upgrade their squad.
By completing the Ultimate Alumni challenges, users will earn three Madden MVP Reward tokens, which will then be converted into player items, and added to the player Madden 25 Ultimate Team account, once the game releases.
Ultimate Alumni Release 2
The Ultimate Alumni program release 2 arrived at Ultimate Team on 26 July at around 1:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm GMT, introducing some great cards. More challenges, and great rewards, were also added.
So without further ado, let's take a look at all the cards in the Ultimate Alumni release 2:
Heroes (81 & 82 OVRs)
- Aaron Turner - WR - Cincinnati
- Fitzgerald West JR. - RE - Ragin Cajuns
- Dylan Carpenter - LOLB - LSU
- Elijah Alston - RE - Miami
- Venly Tatafu - LG - UTSA Roadrunners
- Cade Uluave - MLB - California Golden Bears
- Rod Moore - FS - Michigan Wolverines
- Eugene Wilson III - WR - Florida Gators
Elites (83 OVRs)
- Joshua Farmer - DT - Florida State
- Shemar Turner - DT - Texas A&M
- Trevor Mayberry - LG - Stanford Cardinal
- Riley Leonard - QB - Notre Dame
Champions (86 OVRs)
- Lamar Jackson - QB - Louisville Cardinals
- Myles Garrett - RE - Texas A&M
LTD's (87 OVRs)
- Christian McCaffrey - HB - Stanford
- Roquan Smith - MLB - Georgia
Ultimate Alumni Release 1
The first batch of cards from the Ultimate Alumni program arrived at College Football 25 Ultimate Team on 19 July, with some spectacular cards arriving at the game.
Release 1 of the Ultimate Alumni program introduced entertaining challenges and great rewards, and also gifted players with a welcome pack that contained 85 OVR Malik Nabers, and one Ultimate Alumni token.
Here are all the Ultimate Alumni Release 1 cards:
Heroes (80 & 81 OVRs)
- 80 OVR Jeremiah Hunter - WR - Washington
- 80 OVR Kobe King - MLB - Penn State
- 81 OVR Fernando Carmona - LT - Arkansas
- 81 OVR Andre Jordan Jr. - CB - Oregon State
Elites (82 & 83 OVRs)
- 82 OVR Andrew Mukuba - FS - Texas
- 82 OVR Kamren Fabiculanan - SS - Washington
- 82 OVR Lake McRee - TE - USC
- 83 OVR Garrett Greene - QB - West Virginia
- 83 OVR Kain Medrano - ROLB - UCLA
- 83 OVR Donovan McMillon - SS - Pittsburgh
- 83 OVR Reuben Fatheree II - LT - Texas A&M
- Jordan James - HB - Oregon
Champions (85 OVRs)
- Mike Evans - WR - Texas A&M
- Eric Kendricks - MLB - UCLA
LTD's (86 OVRs)
- Marcus Mariota - QB - Oregon
- Jalen Ramsey - CB - Florida State
We hope this article answers all of your questions about the Ultimate Alumni program.
