The FC 26 Etta Eyong Future Stars SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the Levante rising-star striker.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads and an incredible one for LALIGA EA SPORTS theme teams.

FC 26 Etta Eyong Future Stars SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Etta Eyong Future Stars SBC has great attributes, with 90 pace, 87 shooting, 80 passing, 87 dribbling, 50 defending, and 88 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Quick Step+, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Precision Header, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, and Technical.

As for roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, Target Forward++, and False 9+.

FC 26 Etta Eyong Future Stars SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Future Stars SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Laliga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Etta Eyong Future Stars card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 52.4k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!