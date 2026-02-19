Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - Universe & Creations changes

WWE 2K26 - Universe & Creations changes Key Update: The recent Ringside Report highlighted all the new features and improvements coming to Universe & Creations.

The recent Ringside Report highlighted all the new features and improvements coming to Universe & Creations. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: February 18, 2026

February 18, 2026 Quick Answer: The Universe mode now has the Draft feature, allowing you to set trades between the brands. For Creations, the biggest highlight is the additional slots for CAW, CAI, and the two-tone hair color blending option.

The March 13, 2026, release of WWE 2K26 is ticking closer, and we're learning more new details each week. We have had five Ringside Reports from 2K that briefed about the CM Punk Showcase, MyGM, Ringside Pass, and general gameplay changes.

The latest Ringside Report focused on Universe Mode and Community Creations. Here's everything that was revealed about the two.

All Universe Mode Changes & Features in WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

The headline addition for the Universe mode in WWE 2K26 is Draft. You can now set up a trade between two shows. Superstars from both the main shows in Raw and SmackDown, as well as others like NXT, will be up for the Draft.

Other major changes include new promos, MITB cash-in options, and sliders. Below is a list of all the features for WWE 2K26 Universe Mode, as revealed by 2K:

When starting a new Classic Mode save file, players can go straight into the Universe’s main menu or customize the experience first. This new Universe Wizard will allow players to choose which weekly shows and PLEs will be featured, assign Superstars for each show, as well as their champions, and then decide which month the calendar will start on. When choosing which weekly shows to feature, players can use the Add New Show option to import an already downloaded or created show or create one from scratch. For default shows like Raw and SmackDown, players can edit other details like the Superstars on those rosters, championships, divisions supported, and more. Each show can support up to 8 titles from the men’s and women’s divisions, inclusive of tag team titles and intergender-supported championships, along with two MITB briefcases.

Draft has been added to Universe. To create a Draft (or when editing an existing Draft on the calendar), players will be able to give it a name and attach a logo to it before selecting which two shows will participate. Supplemental shows can also be set up as an optional roster, such as NXT, making their roster one you can draft from Raw or SmackDown. A round takes the slot of a match on a card, and rules for draft picks, such as who can or cannot be drafted, can be set. The maximum number of Drafts is 8.

MITB briefcases can be cashed in on any eligible title on a given show. You push a button to cash in during matches and then choose either to do it mid-match or post-match.

Promos have been improved. Superstars can now make announcements that affect their immediate future, such as turning heel or face, changing their division, and even switching over to a new show. Superstar options have been expanded to allow challengers to choose their match type or to challenge for a title, while champions can accept title challenges for the next PLE. The Open Challenges promo has been expanded to feature spontaneous title defenses. The winner of a match will have the option to announce a division change, discuss a #1 contender’s match, or a title challenge. For the loser of the match, they can interrupt the winner’s interview and either shake their hand, engage in a brawl, or get into a staredown.

Players will find a selection of matchmaking sliders that allow for the modification of values for match card sorting and scoring.

All Community Creations Changes & Improvements in WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

Already revealed during the earlier announcements, the biggest change for Creations in WWE 2K26 is the Create-a-Superstar slot being doubled. There will be a total of 200 CAWs slots in the game. CAI slots have also increased from 1,000 to 2,000.

Other improvements include more customization options. We have listed all the confirmed changes for Community Creations:

The Create-a-Superstar slot has been doubled to 200.

The Create-an-Image slot is now 2,000. Nintendo Switch 2 supports an image uploader.

Head & body and attire draw from separate pools, giving you 60 layers for attire and 40 for head and body. 40+ body templates as a starting point and further customize the body with morphing tools.

New two-tone hair color blending option.

Create-an-Arena now supports LED barricades, new announcer table styles, and gives new customization options for ring mat, aprons, and announcer table covers.

For Create-a-Championship/MITB, the available championship parts have been expanded.

Advanced timeline feature for all entrance motions, inclusive of champion, double champion, MITB, and default. This also includes support or Advanced timeline entrance motion for stables. In addition, Create-an-Entrance and Victory now support Quad and Quint-sized stables.



Those were all the Universe and Creation changes revealed in the recent Ringside Report. You can watch the full video for it below: