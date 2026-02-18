Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - MyGM Mode

WWE 2K26 continues to build on the series' foundation. Most of what has been revealed is familiar, but the title also sees several improvements and changes.

MyGM in particular has received expanded features, adding a lot more depth to the mode than before. A recent Ringside Report detailed all that's changing with MyGM mode in WWE 2K26.

Bigger Default MyGM Budget and Season Runtime

One big tweak you'll notice as soon as you boot the MyGM mode in WWE 2K26 is the change in the default budget and season time. $5 million will be the new default budget, and the season is now 50 weeks long.

The budget range also increased. The new range is as follows:

$3M

$4M

$5M (Default)

$6M

$7M (for players who want more freedom in their GM booking experience)

2K also noted that "higher starting budgets will help increase the average roster size per show to approx 20-35 superstars per brand." A new difficulty, Immortals, has also been added to crank up the challenge.

With a longer 50-week default period, each brand will have the chance to select up to 6 superstars from their roster to boost both their stamina and morale mid-way. Likewise, there will be 20 seasonal challenges per season, and every 5 you complete will earn you a Hall of Fame trophy.

Full List of New Features in WWE 2K26 MyGM

Here are all the other big and small changes coming to MyGM mode in WWE 2K26:

You can now sort by ring level on the Draft menu.

MyGM mode now supports intergender matches.

Custom championships are fully customizable, so you can use women's belts for men’s championships or try any of your other bizarre ideas. Offline play will support custom championships as well.

You can now have a superstar cut a promo and then put them in a match with the double-booking feature. It does reduce stamina costs for that superstar even further.

Players can now trade Power Cards during trade weeks. For those unfussed about the Power Card, you can also completely disable it while setting up your game.

The timer will get paused before your week starts and require you to manually start your week. Giving you even more mental peace is the ability to skip entrances.

You can send a star to attack an opposing brand in an attempt to steal some of their fans. Careful, if the star fumbles it, you'll lose your fans.

Other general additions and changes: New shake-ups New slammies New commissioner goals New E-mails New Power Cards New Tweets New superstar perks Revised logistic unlocks The required number of superstars to draft has been slightly increased The timer ticking noise at specific intervals has been shortened Tuning for all of the above



All MyGM General Managers in WWE 2K26

Three new general managers have been added to WWE 2K26. Below is the full list of 20 available choices in MyGM mode:

Adam Pearce

Nick Aldis

Paul Heyman

Stephanie McMahon

Xavier Woods

Tyler Breeze

Eric Bischoff

Mick Foley

William Regal

Teddy Long

Bobby Heenan (New)

Ava

Shawn Michaels

Sensational Sherri

Miss Elizabeth

Stacy Keibler (New)

Mr. Fuji

CM Punk

Anonymous General Manager (New)

Custom GM

GMs who are also playable, like CM Punk, are now available to draft with no restrictions. They can be both the GM and listed as a wrestler. This opens up some odd possibilities, like sometimes GM will receive requests from themselves.

All MyGM PLEs in WWE 2K26

Below is the list of Premium Live Events that will be included in WWE 2K26 MyGM:

Backlash (Returning)

Clash at Paris (New)

Crown Jewel (New)

Hell in A Cell (Returning)

Money In The Bank (Returning)

Battleground (New)

Evolution (New)

Great American Bash (New)

Halloween Havoc (New)

Night of Champions (New)

No Mercy (New)

Worlds Collide (New)

Survivor Series: War Games (New)

Summer Slam (Returning)

Elimination Chamber (New)

WrestleMania (Returning)

All WWE 2K26 MyGM Match Types

WWE 2K26 adds several match types for MyGM mode. All match rules and new types were confirmed in the Ringside Report:

Match Rules

5-Way

6-Way

3 vs 3

Triple Threat Tag

8 - Way

4 vs 4

Fatal Four Way Tag

1 vs 2

1 vs 3

1 vs 4

New Match Types

In addition to all previous match types, MyGM will also feature the following match types to choose from weekly:

Ladder Match

Battle Royal

Bloodline Rules

I Quit

Inferno

Dumpster

3 Stages of Hell

That's all the major changes coming to MyGM mode in WWE 2K26. We'll keep you updated as more details on other modes are revealed.