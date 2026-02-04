Primary Subject: WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Key Update: Significant increase in system requirements as the series moves to current-gen only hardware, ending support for PS4 and Xbox One.

Confirmed Last Verified: February 4, 2026

February 4, 2026 Quick Answer: You now need at least an RTX 2060 and 16GB of RAM to run the game. Recommended specs suggest an RTX 3060 and 12GB VRAM for a smooth experience at higher resolutions.

The WWE 2K series is finally leaving behind the old generation of consoles with WWE 2K26. Even though, based on the early looks, it hasn't brought a big generational leap, the added power of the latest hardware allows for some under-the-hood improvements.

For PC players, that means the system requirements will increase. Both the minimum and recommended system configurations for WWE 2K26 have seen steep increases.

WWE 2K26 PC System Requirements

Below are the minimum and recommended PC specifications for WWE 2K26:

Minimum PC requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: i7-4770 | Ryzen 5 1500x

i7-4770 | Ryzen 5 1500x Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: RTX 2060 | RX 5700

RTX 2060 | RX 5700 DirectX version: 12

12 Storage: 120 GB available space

120 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card Additional Notes: GPU must have at least 6 GB of video memory. CPU must support AVX2 & F16C.

Recommended PC requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 2600

i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: RTX 3060 | RX 6700XT

RTX 3060 | RX 6700XT DirectX version: 12

12 Storage: 120 GB available space

120 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card Additional Notes: At least 12GB of Video Memory. CPU must support AVX2 & F16C.

For comparison, the recommended GPU requirement for WWE 2K25 was GTX 1070. In contrast, WWE 2K26 looks to be much more demanding. Even the baseline requirements are higher than the recommended preset from the last game.

A jump in requirements means that if your PC was running on a lower preset for WWE 2K25, on paper, you won't be able to run the upcoming installment.

If your system was holding up fine on medium to high settings, there shouldn't be major issues, but you might have to bump down a few settings here and there. Of course, a better optimized title can make a difference.

That's everything you need to know about the PC requirements for WWE 2K26.