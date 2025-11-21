The WWE 2K26 season is approaching quickly, and 2K has already started to release information about the game, with much more to come soon.

While many fans are still waiting to know more about the game, especially the new features, before deciding if they will buy it, there is also a huge part of the community that is ready to pre-order WWE 2K26. The only doubt these fans have is which edition to buy.

In this article, we will go over everything we know about the WWE 2K26 editions so far, as well as give you an idea of what you can expect.

WWE 2K26 Editions

Credit: 2K

WWE 2K26 is expected to have three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Special. That has been the formula that WWE 2K has followed in previous years, and there is nothing that indicates they will move away from it.

All of these editions will likely be available for: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2. However, they will have significantly different prices and bonuses.

The Standard Edition is expected to cost $69.99 for consoles and $59.99 for PC, being the cheapest edition of the three. Its pre-order version will likely include a character pack or something similar.

The Deluxe Edition, which will have a different name, is slightly more expensive, as previous trends suggest it will cost around $99.99 for all platforms. That's mainly because it will include more pre-order bonuses, with characters, cosmetics, and MyFaction packs.

As for the Special edition, which will also have a more catchy name at release, it will likely cost around $129.99, being available for all platforms, but most likely only in a digital format, as that was what happened last year.

It's by far the most expensive edition, but it's expected that pre-order bonuses might make up for it, as the edition will likely include all of the bonuses of the other two editions, as well as more packs, MyRISE Boost, characters, plenty of cosmetics, and at least 100K VC.

Again, no official information about the WWE 2K26 editions has been revealed yet. However, by taking a look at previous years' trends, we think it's almost certain that there will be three editions, and that the pre-order bonuses will be very close to the ones listed above.

We will update this article regularly with any new information about the WWE 2K26 Editions. SO, make sure to bookmark it if you don't want to miss anything.