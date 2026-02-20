Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Ratings

February 20, 2026 Quick Answer: The WWE 2K26 ratings reveal airs February 27, 2026, on ESPN2. Early teases confirm 94 overalls for Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer.

The WWE 2K26 roster will see plenty of fresh faces and some old favorites returning, alongside many exits. Based on how last year panned out for the stars, they'll receive an overall rating.

A strong booking will warrant an upgrade and a downgrade if their momentum gets cold. Some of the ratings have been spotted in the early promotion, with a full reveal set to arrive next week.

WWE 2K26 Ratings Reveal Date & Time

Credit: 2K Games

The full ratings reveal for WWE 2K26 will broadcast on ESPN2 on February 27, 2026, at 11 AM PT / 7 PM GMT. The channel has the reveal listed on its schedule.

Of course, you don't have to turn on your TV to know it. 2K will release the details separately once it has aired. We will update you with full ratings too.

All Confirmed WWE 2K26 Ratings So Far

Credit: 2K Games

There hasn't been a confirmed list of WWE 2K26 ratings. Some can be found in the latest Universe Mode Ringside Report.

They might be different than the actual ratings, but the numbers do look similar to the last game. Below are the top ratings you can spot in the Ringside Report and how they compare to the previous year:

Stephanie Vaquer: 94

94 Liv Morgan: 94 (+3)

94 (+3) Randy Orton: 92 (no change)

92 (no change) Drew McIntyre: 91 (no change)

91 (no change) Tiffany Stratton: 91 (+6)

91 (+6) Naomi: 91 (+6)

91 (+6) Asuka: 91 (+1)

91 (+1) Jey Uso: 90 (no change)

90 (no change) Logan Paul: 90 (no change)

90 (no change) Bayley: 89 (+2)

There is a high chance that Roman Reigns will be the highest-rated star again. That'd mean Cody Rhodes being second, and we expect the one starring on the cover, CM Punk, to get a higher rating than in the previous edition.

When is the Full WWE 2K26 Roster Reveal?

There is no confirmation on the full roster reveal of WWE 2K26. Last year, 2K had already revealed the entire list by this time. It appears things are going a little slower this year.

We're only weeks away from the game's launch. So, the full roster reveal will happen either right alongside the ratings reveal or days before it. Yes, whenever it is made official, we will be sure to update you.

That's everything you need to know about the overall ratings for WWE 2K26.