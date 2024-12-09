This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

WWE 2K25 is one of the most anticipated sports games of 2025, with wrestling fans hoping to see the game continue to take steps forward and build in the right direction.

Wrestling hasn't been this popular in a long time and WWE's deal with Netflix will help the sport's popularity reach a new high. This makes WWE 2K25 a crucial game for the franchise, as there is a chance to captivate plenty of new players.

That's why many fans are wondering when WWE 2K25 will be released, as they can't wait to try out the new wrestling game.

WWE 2K25 will be released on the WWE Q4 Fiscal 2025, which takes place between January 1 and March 31.

Since the last three titles in the WWE 2K franchise were released in March, we expected WWE 2K25 to launch between March 8 and 17 March. The game's early access should start three days before its official release date.

The game will most likely be available for pre-order in January and it's expected to have at least four editions, similar to what happened in WWE 2K24.

These editions will offer unique rewards such as early access and DLCs, which will include exclusive characters, arenas, and attires, among many others.

When it comes to platforms, WWE 2K25 is expected to be released for both current and old-gen consoles. However, there is a chance that 2K will decide to leave old-gen behind this year, as plenty of other sports games have done that.

We will update this article as soon as new information regarding the WWE 2K25 release date is made available. So make sure to bookmark it.