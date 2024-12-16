2K is gearing up for the launch of WWE 2K25, as the filming for the trailer has finished, details about the release date have been revealed, and speculation around the WWE 2K25 cover athlete continues to grow.

One thing that hasn't been spoken about much is the WWE 2K25 platforms. Fans want to know on which platform WWE 2K25 will be available, especially after some sports games have moved on from old-gen consoles.

Will WWE 2K25 move to current-gen only? Let's find out!

WWE 2K25 Platforms

We expect WWE 2K25 to be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

While nothing about the WWE 2K25 platforms has been made official, 2K moving away from the old-gen consoles would be a huge surprise. There is still a considerable player base on old-gen consoles, especially the PS4, and 2K certainly doesn't want to lose those players.

However, many WWE 2K fans think now is the perfect time to move on from old-gen consoles. The current-gen of consoles has been out for over four years, but there still hasn't been a WWE 2K game developed solely for them.

WWE 2K fans are worried that this is negatively impacting the development of the games. Many also think that spending time and resources developing a game for an obsolete console doesn't make sense.

Despite all of that, we don't think 2K is ready to move on from the old-gen platforms just yet. This will eventually happen, as it did with the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and it will come sooner rather than later.