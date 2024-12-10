WWE 2K25 will have a star-studded roster, with a great mix of present-day superstars and wrestling legends.

Every year new superstars arrive and leave the WWE 2K roster, and that will be no different in WWE 2K25. New NXT superstars will be added to the roster, while wrestlers such as Ricochet, Indi Hartwell, and Bobby Lashley, will be removed.

So let's find out who will be on the WWE 2K25 roster

WWE 2K25 Roster Predictions

WWE 2K25 is on the horizon, and as mentioned above, the roster is expected to be a star-studded one and has the potential to be the best roster of all time.

WWE's current roster is incredibly stacked, and the game will likely include the most legends ever, making the WWE 2K25 roster a legendary one. While there will be some superstars missing, which is normal since WWE has departures every year, this is a roster that most fans will be thrilled with.

It's worth noting that because of the WWE draft, the roster can change slightly, with some superstars changing brands, leaving the main roster, or being added to it.

With the WWE and Netflix partnership, this year's WWE draft is expected to be the best in years. Triple H certainly has some surprises up his sleeves that will make the 2025 draft a memorable one.

Here is how we predict the WWE 2K25 roster to look like:

We will update this article once more information about the WWE 2K25 roster is made available. So make sure to bookmark it.