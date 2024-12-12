WWE 2K25 is inching closer and closer, and fans can't wait to see what the game has in store. Players are expecting a start-studded roster, gameplay enhancements, and a special edition.

Fans can't wait for the WWE 2K25 trailer to be released and give us more information about all the new features coming to the game.

But there is another thing players are eager to know, which is who will be the WWE 2K25 cover star. There has been a lot of speculation about this, but we have a good idea of who is leading the cover star race.

WWE 2K25 Cover Star Predictions

Cody Rhodes graced the cover of WWE 2K24 so we can eliminate him from the list of candidates.

While the 'American Nightmare' is one of the biggest WWE superstars there has never been an athlete who graced the cover star of a WWE 2K title for two years in a row.

Credit: WWE 2K

There are many great candidates for the WWE 2K25 cover star position, with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Kevin Owens being among the favourites.

CM Punk is one of the biggest wrestlers in the world, and only a handful can match his popularity. Punk had a great 2024, having arguably the best feud and match of the year, both against Drew McIntyre.

The 'Tribal Chief' needs no introduction and is the favourite to be the WWE 2K25 cover star. Reigns has the star power, is a superstar fans would love to see on the cover, and the 'Head of the Table' hasn't been on the cover since WWE 2K20.

Gunther is our dark horse. The 'Ring General' is one of the best wrestlers in WWE as his matches never disappoint. The fans love Gunter and while some would be surprised to see him on the cover, it would be a pleasant surprise.

Drew McIntyre is among the favourites for the same reasons his rival CM Punk is. McIntyre's feud and matches with CM Punk in 2024 were extraordinary, and 'The Scottish Warrior' has done fantastic work as a heel.

Credit: WWE 2K

The WWE 2K25 Ultimate Edition cover will most likely feature John Cena. Cena's retirement tour starts in 2025 so it's a no-brainer for WWE 2K to capitalize on it, while also honouring one of wrestling's biggest legends.

Similar to what happened last year, we expect the Deluxe Edition to feature women superstars. Since Rhea Ripley was already on last year's cover, we expected Liv Morgan to feature in the WWE 2K25 Deluxe Edition cover.

We will update this article once more information about the WWE 2K25 cover star is made available. So make sure to bookmark it.