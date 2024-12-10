WWE 2K25 - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

WWE 2K25 is on the horizon and the hype surrounding the new WWE 2K title is through the roof.

2025 is expected to be a big year for wrestling, mainly because of the partnership between WWE and Netflix that will help wrestling popularity increase drastically.

So, we expect 2K to give it their all and make WWE 2K25 an incredibly immersive game that provides a great gameplay experience.

With a huge roster, plenty of match types, new arenas, and improved gameplay, WWE 2K25 has the chance to engrave its name in the list of best wrestling games of all time.

WWE 2K25 will be released on the WWE Q4 Fiscal 2025, which takes place between January 1 and March 31.

To be more precise, we expect the game to launch between March 8 and 17 March. The last three WWE 2K titles were released in the beginning or middle of March and we expected WWE 2K25 to follow the same formula.

WWE 2K25 Platforms

We expected WWE 2K25 to release for both current and old-gen consoles as well as for PCs.

That has been the case in the previous three WWE 2K titles, and while some games are moving away from old-gen consoles, such as College Football 25, we don't expect WWE 2K to do that.

However, there is always the chance that 2K decides now is the right time to move on from old-gen platforms, following the example of their biggest rivals, EA Sports.

WWE 2K25 Editions

WWE 2K25 is expected to have three editions, Standard, Deluxe and a special edition. These three editions will have different prices, offer different rewards, and have a unique cover.

Last year's special edition commemorated the forty years of WrestleMania and was connected with the special showcase mode.

We expect the WWE 2K25 special edition to also be connected to its unique showcase mode, which will likely be based on the story of a huge superstar, such as CM Punk or Roman Reigns.

When it comes to the price, we expect the Standard edition to cost $59.99 for old-gen and $69.99 for new-gen consoles. The Deluxe edition will be slightly more expensive, costing $99.99 and is expected to only be available for new-gen consoles.

As for the special WWE 2K25 edition, we expect it to cost around $119.99 and only be available for new-gen consoles. It's the most expensive WWE 2K25 edition but it will offer a plethora of rewards.

WWE 2K25 Cover Star

Not much is known about the WWE 2K25 cover star, but one thing is certain, Cody Rhodes won't be gracing the cover as the 'American Nightmare' already did so in WWE 2K24.

There are a couple of superstars who are among the favourites to become the WWE 2K25 cover star. These superstars are CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

We will update this article when more information about WWE 2K25 is made available. So make sure to bookmark it.