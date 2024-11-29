Everything You Need to Know Before Watching WWE on Netflix

WWE signed a 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix to bring its flagship program, Monday Night Raw, to the streaming giant in 2025. This deal can revolutionize the wrestling and entertainment industry.

It will help wrestling reach a global audience and make watching wrestling easier for those outside of North America. The deal could also help wrestling's popularity reach new heights, making the sport more mainstream than ever.

But when does RAW debut on Netflix? What format will the show have? What are the main storylines, and who is holding the belts?

These are just some of the many questions fans have about this move. Luckily, we have all the answers below.

How Can I Watch WWE on Netflix?

It's still not official, but all Netflix subscriptions should have access to WWE content, which includes RAW, SmackDown, and, for those outside North America, NXT. It also includes some pay-per-view events and a huge catalog of historical matches and events.

Credit: WWE

RAW airs every Monday at 8 pm ET / 1 am GMT, while SmackDown is broadcast every Friday at 8 pm ET / 1 am GMT. NXT airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET / 1 am GMT.

What WWE Shows Are Going To Be on Netflix?

All WWE shows will be on Netflix. However, SmackDown will only be available for those outside North America, as WWE has a TV deal with USA Network.

Little is known about which pay-per-views will be on the streaming giant, but major events such as the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania are expected to be available on the platform.

Will Netflix Have WWE PPVs Live?

As mentioned above, the platform is expected to host big pay-per-views, such as Royal Rumble, Wrestlemania, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam.

We still don't know if that will also be true for the NXT pay-per-views, such as Vengeance Day, Stand and Deliver, or Halloween Havoc. However, there is a good chance they will also be available on Netflix.

When Does WWE RAW Premier on Netflix?

Monday Night Raw will premiere on Netflix on 6 January. The show will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

RAW will return to its three-hour runtime, giving wrestlers more TV time—or, in this case, streaming time. This will also allow for the introduction of new storylines or the expansion of current ones.

The RAW debut on Netflix also marks the beginning of the John Cena retirement tour, making this an even more historic era. Cena has confirmed he will be part of the first-ever RAW on Netflix.

WWE Current Champions

At the time of writing, there are six titles on RAW: three for the men's division and three for the women's division. SmackDown has the same amount of titles for each division. Furthermore, there is one cross-brand title.

Gunther holds the World Heavyweight Championship, while two-time champion Liv Morgan holds the Women's World Championship.

On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Nia Jax holds the WWE Women's Championship.

Credit: WWE Gunther

The Judgment Day are the current World Tag Team champions. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, currently part of SmackDown, hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships that all brands share.

Both the men's and women's divisions have an Intercontinental and United States Championship, only the men's division has a champion for both, as the Women's Intercontinental and United States Championships were just recently announced.

The Intercontinental champion is none other than "The Dog," Bron Breakker, who is a two-time champion. As for the United States Championship, it's held by LA Knight.

The WWE Speed Championship is held by Andrade, while the WWE Women's Speed Championship is held by Candice LeRae.

WWE Storylines

The Bloodline feud is the main storyline in WWE and the biggest storyline in wrestling right now.

At the moment, The Bloodline storyline revolves around a feud between the original Bloodline, headed by Roman Reigns, and the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa is the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, while Roman Reigns, the original Tribal Chief, is fighting to regain his position and reunite the family under his leadership again.

At Survivor Series, the original and new Bloodline and associates will face each other in a War Games match. The match will decide who the true Bloodline is and who sits at the head of the table.

Credit: WWE

The second biggest storyline in WWE is an intertwining of multiple stories that will also culminate at Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, and Bayley will team up to face The Judgment Day, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have been feuding for months for the Women's World Championship and Dominik Mysterio. Belair has been feuding with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who are part of The Judgment Day.

Bad blood exists between all the wrestlers involved in this feud, which makes the upcoming Survivor Series match more interesting.

In third place, we have the storyline between Gunther and Damian Priest. After defeating his former tag team colleague, Finn Bálor, Priest has his eyes set on reconquering the World Heavyweight Championship, which he lost to Gunther at SummerSlam.

Bron Breakker, Sheamus, and Ludwig Kaiser's storyline is one of the most important and compelling. Sheamus and Kaiser have been feuding for months, and the Intercontinental champion was caught in the middle.

Because of that, Bron Breakker will face Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, which promises to be fantastic.

The latest WWE storyline is the one between the United States Championship

LA Knight, YEAH, and "The King of Strong Style," Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura attacked LA Knight not once but twice in the latest episodes of RAW, and he will face him at Survivor Series for the United States Championship.

There is a big chance that some of these storylines will end before RAW debuts on Netflix. However, storylines such as The Bloodline, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, and perhaps even Gunther vs. Damian Priest will likely continue until 6 January.