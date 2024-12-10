WWE 2K25 Editions - Price, Perks, & More

Wrestling fans can't wait to pick up their controllers and try out WWE 2K25, which is expected to deliver an immersive and enjoyable gameplay experience.

However, many fans are wondering how many editions WWE 2K25 has, what they include, and how much they cost. It's crucial you know all of that, as well as when the game releases, as it makes it much easier to select the best edition for yourself.

Luckily for you, we have an answer to all of those questions.

WWE 2K25 Editions

While it's still not official, WWE 2K25 is expected to have three editions, Standard, Deluxe and a special edition. Similar to last year, the editions are expected to have different prices, offer distinct perks, and have unique cover art.

Some editions will likely be available for both old and current-gen consoles. However, others will only be accessible for current-gen consoles, as that has been the norm in previous years.

The Standard edition is expected to cost $59.99 for old-gen and $69.99 for current-gen platforms. The Deluxe edition will likely cost $99.99 and only be available for current-gen platforms.

When it comes to the special edition, which we still don't know the exact name of, we expect it to be the most expensive WWE 2K25 edition, costing around $119.99 and only being available for current-gen platforms.

All of the editions will have pre-ordered perks, but only the Deluxe and special editions are expected to come with early access. Some of the perks the WWE 2K25 editions will offer are exclusive arenas, characters, DLCs, superstars alternative attires, and MyFACTION items.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.