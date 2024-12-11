WWE 2K25 Trailer - Info, Release Date, and Where To Watch

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

WWE 2K25 is one of the most anticipated games of 2025. The wrestling title promises an immersive and fun gaming experience.

Fans can't wait for WWE 2K25's launch and to try out what we expect to be one of the best wrestling games of all time, with a star-studded roster, new match types, and enhanced gameplay.

The hype surrounding the game has reached new heights now that it has been revealed that 2K is finishing up filming for the WWE 2K25 trailer.

WWE 2K25 Trailer Info

According to PWInsider.com, 2K has been filming the WWE 2K25 trailer, which is set to finish on Wednesday, December 11.

2K has likely also filmed other commercial material, such as teasers. It's still unclear who will appear in the WWE 2K25 trailer or other commercial material, but we expect The Bloodline and CM Punk to be involved.

To be more precise, the trailers for the previous three WWEK 2K editions were released between January 20th and 24th.

We expect the WWE 2K25 trailer to follow the same path and be released in late January 2025.

However, WWE's arrival on Netflix in early January may be used to promote WWE 2K25, and releasing the trailer on the Raw Netflix debut would be the perfect way to do that.

There is always the chance the trailer will be released later because of unforeseeable problems or just a choice.

Where To Watch The WWE 2K25 Trailer

You will be able to watch the WWE 2K25 trailer on the WWE 2K YouTube channel, the 2K YouTube channel, or the @WWEgames X account.

We will update this article as soon as more information about the WWE 2K25 trailer becomes available, so make sure to bookmark it.