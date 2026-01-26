Primary Subject: FC 26 - Team of the Year

January 26, 2026. Quick Answer: TOTY ends this Friday at 5:59 pm GMT. This is your last chance to pack the XI, Honorable Mentions, and Icons simultaneously before they leave packs. Future Stars is expected to begin immediately after.

Team of the Year is the biggest campaign in the early periods of FC 26. Cards released in the subsequent promos are going to be less powerful than any of the main TOTY XI players. They're notoriously hard to pack. But getting a good one means you have a position sorted until at least April.

Unlike some other similarly big campaigns, such as Team of the Season, TOTY doesn't last more than two weeks. Leaving you a very short time to pack the coveted blue cards.

Here's how much time is left for Team of the Year in FC 26 and which promo will follow.

Team of the Year End Date and Time

Credit: EA Sports

TOTY in FC 26 will end on January 30, 2026, at 5:59 pm GMT / 9:59 am PT. The campaign began on January 16, and cards were released in batches based on position.

All of the XI players, Honorable Mentions, 12th player, and ICONs will be in the pack for the last week, giving you the final chance to pack a TOTY card. Plenty of Upgrade SBCs will also be available to improve the grind.

Can You Pack TOTY Cards After the Event Ends?

Credit: EA Sports

No, you can't pack a Team of the Year card once the promo ends. The players are removed from packs and usually don’t return until much later in the game cycle.

There may be some pack releases, in-store, or rewards for modes like Champions, which pool cards from the past few promos. FUT Champs rewards for this final week of Season 4 include Winter Wildcards, Time Warp, and Team of the Year players. Of course, TOTY has the lowest drop rates here, and they're likely to be removed after the season.

Team of the Year cards generally return and become very packable during the FUTTIES promo. It'd be July when the campaign starts. The game will be on stoppage time, and all attention will be on pre-release hype for the next game.

So, by the time you actually have a shot at packing a TOTY card, there will be a stronger version of the same player in TOTS and 99-rated FUTTIES. One silver lining of not packing TOTY cards because of laughably low odds is that your opponents can’t either. Six of one, half a dozen of the other.

What is the Next Promo in FC 26?

Future Stars is rumored to be the next promo in FC 26. It makes sense as Team of the Year was also followed by Future Stars last year.

The promo brings the world's brightest football prodigies to the packs. We'll likely also get something similar to Future Stars Academy that lets us pick young players and build them with Evolutions. There were plenty of options last year, and you could pick both the base PlayStyle and PS+.

We will update you as we learn more about the promo through leaks and official news.

That's everything about the end time for the Team of the Year promo in FC 26 and what follows it.