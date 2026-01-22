Primary Subject: FC 26 - Team of the Year Menu Grind

FC 26 - Team of the Year Menu Grind Key Details: Best Upgrades recycling loop and league-specific upgrade priorities.

Best Upgrades recycling loop and league-specific upgrade priorities. Last Verified: January 22, 2026.

January 22, 2026. Quick Answer: The best path for the Upgrades Pack grind is starting with Daily Upgrades. Then dump commons into League-Specific SBCs, and use high-rated rares for 83+ x10 packs and similar.

Packs remain the only major way to earn Team of the Year cards in FC 26. Given all the odds, coughing up your money, or even coins, to buy packs from the store is a bit silly. Upgrade SBCs, then become the major source of your pack grind.

Currently, the game has quite a few upgrades that you can cycle through, and more will continue to pop up. Hopefully, one of them will be the dearly missed 82+ x20 or something similar. No matter the SBC upgrades available, the process of your grind remains the same.

Here's how to do the menu grind right for the FC 26 Team of the Year promo.

How to Farm Upgrade Packs in FC 26 for Team of the Year

Credit: EA Sports

Your SBC Upgrades grind in FC 26 will always start with Daily Upgrades first. This includes Daily Bronze, Silver, Common Gold, and TOTY Login.

Once you're done with dailies, do Mixed League Upgrades with low-rated fodders and common golds. Toss the leftover on Crafting Upgrade, if you haven't already. Mixed league upgrades are optional, just in case you need more fodder and some coins rolling in your squad.

The next ones are TOTY league-specific upgrades. Here, you can either target a specific league if you're after your favorite player or grind the one that has the most cards. Below is a breakdown of all of them and how many main TOTY cards they contain:

Premier PL & BWSL Upgrade: 10 players

10 players La Liga & Liga F Upgrade: 9 players

9 players Ligue 1 & Arkema Première Upgrade: 5 players

5 players Other Upgrades: 0

This is counting the 12th picks as well. The TOTY HM squad will mean the other leagues are not empty, even if they don't contain the main TOTY items. They still won't be worth completing. La Liga and Liga F have the best players, so we recommend doing that or the Premier League upgrade.

Use all the commons in the base league and rare golds below 82 in the premium league upgrades. Remember to keep your rares in check. Never lazily throw rares away when commons can complete the solutions.

Credit: EA Sports

If at any point you run out of low-quality fodder, you can do the Winter Provisions Upgrade. You'll need three 85-rated players. You should have plenty of them after your daily grind ends. Otherwise, you can buy each 85+ for around 2.8-3K coins. Filter based on price and ensure you don't overpay.

Up until this point, you're mostly getting the ground running with a slim chance of packing a TOTY. Now, with your stash of informs and gold rares above 82, move to bigger upgrades. Begin with the lowest-rated and work your way up.

These big upgrades are often rotated. Right now, only 83+ x10 is worth doing. 86+ x2 is a little overpriced, so we recommend skipping it unless you have a lot of fodder and dupes. We should get more of these bigger upgrades in the final week. Anything that provides a good return and isn't overly expensive will be worth doing.

You'll require a lot of Informs for big upgrades. Do the 83+ TOTW upgrades if you need them.

To conclude, here's your grind path:

Daily Upgrades (Bronze, Silver, Gold, TOTY Login)

Common in Mixed League. Commons and Rares below 80 to Crafting Upgrade.

Anything below 82 to Leagues upgrade, preferably La Liga or PL. Common in the base league and rare on premium.

Save low overall leftovers for another day or use them on unlimited upgrades like 1 of 3 80+ Player Picks.

Move to bigger upgrades like 83+ x10. For TOTW, do the 83+ TOTW upgrade. If out of fodder, do the Winter Provisions Upgrade.

Recycle.

You can also get a decent amount of fodder by completing the various objectives that contain packs. Try to open the pack after Sunday, when both Team ICONs and TOTY XI will be pooled.

That's everything you need to keep in mind while grinding the Upgrade SBCs in FC 26.