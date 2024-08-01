Madden 25 Best Cornerbacks Ranking Will Leave Fans Speechless

The end of the Madden 25 ratings week is just around the corner, with EA Sports having revealed the wide receivers, safeties, running backs, defensive linemen, and offensive linemen ratings.

Today, EA Sports finally announced the cornerback's ratings, with some surprises in the top ten, and as usual, some Madden fans weren't very happy about it.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 best cornerbacks in Madden 25.

Sauce Gardner (97 OVR)

The New York Jets superstar player, Sauce Gardner, has taken the throne away from Jalen Ramsey.

Gardner had a fantastic 2023 season, with 57 tackles, and 11 passes defended. This earned him his second-ever Pro Bowl and First-Team AP All-Pro selection.

In just two years, Gardner has proved he is an elite NFL cornerback, so the first place seems more than deserving for the rising star.

Jalen Ramsey (96 OVR)

Jalen Ramsey is the second-best cornerback in Madden, with a 96 OVR. In his first season wearing the Miami Dolphins colors, Ramsey put up some solid numbers, in just 10 games.

Ramsey is capable of lockdown the best wide receivers in the league. In Madden 25, he is incredibly fast and agile, has great awareness, and excels in both zone and man coverage.

Patrick Surtain II (95 OVR)

Closing out the top three we have Patrick Surtain II, from the Denver Broncos. Similar to Gardner, Surtain II is also a rising star and is coming off a great 2023 season, where he recorded 69 tackles, 12 passes defended, and one interception.

Surtain II's speed and acceleration are remarkable, he is very agile and is impressive in both zone and man coverage. Even the best wide receivers in the game will have a hard time creating separation from Surtain II.

Jaire Alexander (93 OVR)

In fourth place, we have the Green Bay Packers star cornerback, Jaire Alexander, with a 93 OVR. Unfortunately, Alexander missed most of the 2023 season due to injury, so his numbers were sub-par.

Despite that, he is still widely regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the league when healthy, and his former seasons prove just that.

So while many might think Alexander being the fourth-best cornerback in Madden 25 doesn't make sense, we think it's an appropriate place for the Packers player.

L'Jarius Sneed (92 OVR)

Closing out the top five, we have the Tennessee Titans cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed. Sneed had a great 2023 season, with 78 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions, and also helped the Chiefs win another Super Bowl trophy.

In Madden 25, Sneed is astonishingly fast, and agile, has great stamina, and also excels in zone coverage.

Charvarius Ward (91 OVR)

Just outside the top five, we have Charvarius Ward, from the San Francisco 49ers, who is coming off a career year. In the 2023 seasons, Ward recorded 72 tackles, 23 passes defended, and five interceptions.

Ward helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl final, was selected for his first Pro Bowl, and cemented himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Marlon Humphrey (91 OVR)

Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey occupies the seventh place in this ranking. Just like Lattimore, Humphrey is coming off an injury riddle 2023 season, where they only played 10 games.

Despite that, Humphrey has proved he deserves a place among the best cornerbacks in the league when healthy, having been selected to three Pro Bowls, and one First-Team AP All-Pro.

A seventh place seems appropriate for Humphrey, who will hopefully have a bounce-back season.

Denzel Ward (90 OVR)

In eighth place, we have Cleveland Browns cornerback, Denzel Ward, who cemented himself as an elite cornerback in the 2023 season. Ward was selected for their third Pro Bowl appearance, after recording 34 tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions.

Ward's speed and acceleration stand out, but they also have solid zone and man coverage attributes

Trent McDuffie (90 OVR)

In ninth place, we have Trent McDuffie, who had a spectacular 2023 years, being selected for their first Pro Bowl, and winning their second Lombardi trophy.

McDuffie had some spectacular numbers in the 2023 season, recording 60 tackles, seven passes defended, and five forced fumbles, cementing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Marshon Lattimore (90 OVR)

Closing out the top ten, we have Marshon Lattimore, from the New Orleans Saints. Lattimore is coming off a sub-par season, where they only played 22 games, recording 48 tackles, eight passes defended, and one interception.

Despite being a four-time Pro Bowler, Lattimore's last two seasons haven't been great, mainly because they have been plagued by injuries. Because of that, many might argue that Lattimore shouldn't be on the list.

These are the ten best cornerbacks in Madden 25, that can help you a lot in Franchise mode, especially if you are struggling defensively.

What do you think of the Madden 25 cornerback rankings, and which players or places would you change? Let us know in the comments below.

