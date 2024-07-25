Is Dynasty mode in College Football 25 Crossplay?

Dynasty is the most popular game mode in College Football 25, as it allows players to pick a college and try to build a dynasty, by recruiting great players and winning national championships.

By creating an online league, the Dynasty mode can be played with friends, allowing players to compete against each other, which is incredibly fun.

However, many College Football players have been wondering if the Dynasty mode is cross-platform, or if you can only enjoy this mode with friends who play on the same platform.

Unfortunately, Dynasty mode isn't cross-platform in College Football 25, which means PlayStation 5 players can't play with their Xbox Series X/S friends.

This is a huge letdown, and fans weren't happy about this, especially because the Franchise mode in Madden is cross-platform, so there really isn't a good reason for Dynasty not being cross-platform.

College Football 25 is only available on two platforms, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and one of the main features of the Dynasty mode was that you could play it with your friends. However, that isn't totally true, since you can only play with friends who own the same platform you do.

Credit: College Football 25

It's incredibly disappointing, especially for the players who were very excited about the release of College Football 25 and couldn't wait to create an online Dynasty league with their friends.

The fact the Madden franchise has cross-play on Franchise mode, which is the equivalent mode of Dynasty, makes this even more disappointing, and confusing at the same time.

Hopefully, EA Sports can introduce a crossplay feature soon, as the community deserves that.

Best Playbooks in EA Sports College Football 25 | EA Sports College Football 25 Controls Guide | How to Redshirt in College Football 25 | College Football 25 Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay |College Football 25 Team Builder - Everything You Need to Know About It | What are Red Diamonds in College Football 25? | Best College Football 25 Passing Settings | What are Green Diamonds in College Football 25?