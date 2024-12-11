What is Nightsoul Burst and Blessing in Genshin Impact?

Similar to the Arkhe mechanic of Pneuma and Ousia in Fontaine, Natlan added its own new region-specific combat mechanic with Nightsoul in Genshin Impact. It is a more meaningful addition than Arkhe and is tied to many abilities of characters from the region.

You can read about these new mechanics in the tutorial menu, but they are easy to miss (we know you skimmed them through to collect Primogems). So, here's what Nighsoul Burst and Nightsoul's Blessing mean.

What is Nightsoul Burst in Genshin Impact?

Credit: HoYoverse

Nightsoul Burst in Genshin Impact can be triggered after any character from your party deals an Elemental DMG to an opponent while having at least one Natlan character in your team. A white outline will pop around the screen to signify that you've triggered Nightsoul Burst.

There is a cooldown to how much Nightsoul Burst you can perform. The standard CD is 18 seconds if you have one Natlan character, 12s for two characters and 9s for three.

Many abilities from Natlan characters and newly added artifacts utilize this mechanic. Chasca fires a special "Burning Shadowhunt Shot" in her Elemental Skill with increased damage if the Nightsould Burst is triggered. The Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact grants 6 Energy when a nearby party member triggers the Nighsoul Burst.

Outside of proccing these abilities and buffs, Nightsoul Burst has no other effect.

Nightsoul's Blessing Explained

Credit: HoYoverse

Nightsoul's Blessing is a stamina-like bar that you see when using Natlan's character's skill. It usually displays the duration of their skills. For example, when you press Mulani, Xilonen, or Kachina's Elemental Skill, you'll see a new bar on the left side. When the bar empties, the skill duration expires.

In this blessing state, characters can use their exploration abilities, like surfing with Mulani. It's an important part of their skills, and you'll see a glowing aura on the character whenever it's active.

In Natlan, whenever the Blessing expires, you can continue to use exploration abilities through Phlogiston (an orange bar you see on top of HP).

Nightsoul Transmission is a similar mechanic that works only in Natlan. Whenever you're climbing, swimming, or in the air, you can switch to the Natlan character, and they'll engage in their movement abilities. Say you're swimming, you can switch to Mulani at any point and she'll start surfing.

Unlike Arkhe, which only just stunned Fontaine's enemies for a short period, Nightsoul goes a bit deeper and is there to encourage you to pull for Natlan characters.

All upcoming Natlan characters in future versions, be it the Pyro Archon Mavuika herself, Citlali, or any other, will make use of it.