Genshin Impact Version 5.3 Livestream Date & What To Expect

Version 5.3 of Genshin Impact will add a sizable amount of content to the open-world RPG. It'll begin by wrapping up the centuries-long harrowing conflict between The Abyss and Natlan, and then move on to the tranquil harbours of Liyue for Lantern Rite.

Many details about the version have already been leaked, and HoYoverse will confirm those in their developer livestream. You also get three quick-to-expire Primogems codes, giving you more reason to mark the date for the stream.

So, here's when the livestream will be scheduled and a short rundown on what to expect.

The Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream will be on December 20, 2024. While the date isn't official, HoYoverse always schedules them on Friday two weeks before the update.

Credit: HoYoverse

Likewise, they almost always start at 4 AM PT (12 PM GMT, 7 AM ET).

5.3 is scheduled for January 1, 2025. So unless there are any unexpected delays, you can mark the date and time we mentioned in your calendar. But remember, the schedule might change.

We will get official dates a week or so before the livestream.

Where to Watch the Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream?

You can watch all Genshin Impact livestreams on their official Twitch. It'll also be available on the official YouTube channel an hour after the stream has concluded on Twitch, and you're free to circle back to rewatch it anytime.

What to Expect From the Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream?

Credit: HoYoverse

Everything about 5.3 will be debriefed in the livestream. Here's what you can expect to be shown based on all that has been leaked so far:

A story trailer for the final act of Natlan Archon Quest.

Lanter Rite details—new skins, quests, rewards, and more.

Mavuika, Citlali, and Lan Yan gameplay and kit details.

Banner schedule for Mavuika, Citlali, and Lan Yan. Potential reruns for Arlecchino and Clorinde.

QoL changes.

Event Gameplay (Natlan Parkour, Legend of the Vagabond Sword, Bettle Battle, permanent rhythm game, and the version's major event with co-op Tetris, combat, exploration, and greeting card mini-game).

That's about everything you need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.3 livestream and version.

If you want to know more about the upcoming cast, check out the full leaked kit of Mavuika and Citlali. As you prepare for the future version try to avoid making these mistakes, which include impulse wishing on current banners!