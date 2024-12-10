Genshin Impact 5.2 – Should you pull for Neuvillette or Zhongli?

If you haven't coughed up all your valuable Primogems on the now-concluded Chasca banner, the current Genshin Impact banner presents an even greater conflict. Phase 2 rate-ups for version 5.2 are Neuvillette and Zhongli, two hot commanding men with even hotter voices.

They're both also must-have characters in Genshin Impact based on their gameplay strengths. So, you have to make a tough choice here if you're short on Primogems.

Here's how we suggest dragon shopping for version 5.2.

Are Neuvillette and Zhongli Worth Pulling in Genshin Impact 5.2?

Yes, both Neuvillette and Zhongli are worth wishing for in Genshin Impact. They both fill different roles. Zhongli is a shielder, while Neuvillette is a damage dealer.

Credit: HoYoverse

Neuvillette or Zhongli?

Since Neuvillette and Zhongli both fill different roles, who you pull depends on what type of character your account is currently lacking. For newer players and the ones who already have multiple main DPS, we recommend wishing for Zhongli.

While Neuvillette is one of the strongest (could argue as the best, even) DPS in the game, you won't need that level of damage as most good damage dealers can comfortably clear any content.

Zhongli, meanwhile, slots into many teams, and his shielding is so good you're practically playing a different game with him on your team. All of that is especially noticeable early on.

Endgame often is also hard-hitting, and if you're having a hard time, you can use Zhongli as flex support. Sure, you may lose some damage, but if the DPS character is well-built, it'll make for an easier try.

Credit: HoYoverse

All that doesn't mean you shouldn't consider Neuvillette. He is an incredible damage dealer and easier to play. You'll have one premium team for both the Spiral Abyss and Imaginarium Theater sorted with him.

Plus, if you're finding the game easy and the dodging is spot on, there is little reason to have defensive support like Zhongli, as you can instead pick an offensive one.

Ideally, you should pull for both. But if you have to choose one, pick the one that currently reflects your experience. Struggling with combat? Pick Zhongli. Need a DPS to clear tough content? Get Neuvillette.

Neuvillette Playstyle in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette is a Hydro DMG dealer, and most of his damage comes from his unique hold charged attack, where he powerwashes enemies. His charged attack has a different speed depending on how many Sourcewater Droplets there are. The regular charged attack is very slow, so you need to have droplets.

Credit: HoYoverse

Luckily, you don't need to go shopping for droplets elsewhere, as our Monsieur himself generates 3 from his Elemental Skill and 6 from his Elemental Burst. So, the general gameplay for Neuvillette is to perform his abilities to generate droplets and then do hold charged attack.

Teams

The best Neuvillette teammates as of version 5.2 are Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen. If you're getting knocked back a lot while playing Neuvillette in this team, you can either get C1 or slot Zhongli instead of Xilonen.

Here's the rotation for this team:

Neuvillette Elemental Skill Furina Elemental Burst Furina Elemental Skill Xilonen Elemental Skill Two normal attacks from Xilonen Kazuha Elemental Skill Neuvillette Elemental Burst Neuvillette Charged Attack (x3)

Zhongli playstyle in Genshin Impact

Credit: HoYoverse

Zhongli is a shielder, and all you'll ever do is perform hold Elemental Skill to summon it, usually at the start. While his Elemental Burst does deal decent damage, it is best only to use it when you need to chip in a little damage to clear instead of starting a new rotation.

To get more out of Zhongli, you can give him Archaic Petra or Tenacity of the Millelith. His shield scales based on HP so that's one stat to keep in mind while using these artifacts.

Teams

Zhongli is part of many teams primarily for comfort. His RES shreds combined with artifacts like Archaic Petra or Tenacity of the Millelith are powerful, too, and part of what makes him a good addition to many teams.

You can use him with DPS like Neuvillette, Lyney, Xiao, Itto, Navia, Wanderer, Hu Tao, and Ganyu. You can slot him with almost all DPS if any of the content is giving you a hard time with dodging.

That's everything you need to know about both of the gentlemen's kits and what to consider before pulling them. Keep in mind the Genshin Impact 5.3 version will introduce the Mavuika and Citlali banners, so spend your gems wisely.