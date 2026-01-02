Balancing Act is a different-than-usual upgrade in FC 26. The Evolution is free and provides +2 to the Balance attribute. While it might appear measly, you can stack the upgrade 30 times with no restrictions. That effectively allows you to build a card with a maxed-out Balance of 99.

Continue reading to know what exactly the Balance stat affects in FC 26 and which cards benefit the most from the Evolution.

What does Balance do in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

Balance in FC 26 determines how much harder it is to get a player knocked to the ground after a physical contact. When a player is overpowered by a more physical opponent, they'll fall. Balance makes them more resilient to those falls and also helps prevent them from losing ground through non-contact situations, such as sharp turns.

An attacker with low Balance will need to be steady to shoot or pass accurately, as a slight nudge from the defender will send it wayward. High Balance allows a player to be in control of things even when under physical contact or mid-recovery.

Tall and flitty players in particular tend to have very low Balance. Likewise, a player high on Strength will generally also have low Balance, but it doesn't affect them as much, as they're harder to toss around.

The stat somewhat affects how good your shielding will be, too, as poor balance will mean a good push is enough to make players with low strength fall.

All in all, it decides how much your player will be "unbalanced" when they come into physical contact.

Best Players for Balancing Act Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sport

Any player with poor Balance is a good shout for the Balancing Act Evolution in FC 26. Low-strength attacking players will benefit more because it is far easier to bully them.

Of course, that doesn't mean defending players have no need for Balance or can't benefit from it. There are plenty of attackers who are as strong as defenders, and the stat will keep them firmly standing when getting physical.

Silver ICONs are also eligible for the upgrade, which means Sócrates and Ruud Gullit immediately become the frontrunners. Most other ICONs are very good picks as well.

CBs tend to have low Balance, so this is a good chance to upgrade high-potential cards like Micky van de Ven. Likewise, attacking cards like Rafael Leão can be worth considering because of their future chain possibilities.

While you can max Balance, the best course will be to just stop at a respectable number of 90-92. That way, you can upgrade several more cards. Upcoming Evolutions may also boost balance, making the maxed upgrade this early redundant.

That's everything about the Balancing Act Evolution.