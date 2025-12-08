The FC 26 Claudia Pina Liga F POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a phenomenal card from the F.C. Barcelona superstar striker, who is the most meta player in FC 26.

This card has tremendous attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's an incredible addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially Liga F theme teams.

FC 26 Claudia Pina Liga F POTM SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Claudia Pina Liga F POTM SBC has amazing attributes, with 80 pace, 87 shooting, 85 passing, 88 dribbling, 47 defending, and 73 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Dead Ball, Low Driven Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, and Technical.

As for roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Wide Playmaker++, False 9++, and Winger+.

FC 26 Claudia Pina Liga F POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit seven squads to complete this Liga F POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these seven squads, you can claim the Claudia Pina Liga F POTM card and seven packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 508k coins.

