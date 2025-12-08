The FC 26 Claudia Pina Liga F POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a phenomenal card from the F.C. Barcelona superstar striker, who is the most meta player in FC 26.
This card has tremendous attributes, fantastic PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's an incredible addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially Liga F theme teams.
FC 26 Claudia Pina Liga F POTM SBC Attributes
The FC 26 Claudia Pina Liga F POTM SBC has amazing attributes, with 80 pace, 87 shooting, 85 passing, 88 dribbling, 47 defending, and 73 physicality.
It has great PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Dead Ball, Low Driven Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, and Technical.
As for roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Wide Playmaker++, False 9++, and Winger+.
FC 26 Claudia Pina Liga F POTM SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit seven squads to complete this Liga F POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
FC Barcelona
Requirements:
- FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
Spain
Requirements:
- Spain Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
After you submit these seven squads, you can claim the Claudia Pina Liga F POTM card and seven packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 508k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
