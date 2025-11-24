FC 26 FC Pro Live Upgrade Tracker: Linked Pros & Point System

FC Pro Open will kick off starting November 24, 2025, where a total of 24 competing esports pros will square off for the trophy. For FC 26 players who are not too fussed about the competition, you might at least want to keep an eye on it now and then, as the tournament will decide the upgrades for the FC Pro Live promo in the game.

Each of the 24 players is tied to an in-game card, and their performance in the esports cup will determine how much the linked card is upgraded. Continue reading to know more about how the upgrades work, including details on which card is linked to which pro.

FC Pro Live Promo Upgrades Explained in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Much like Fantasy FC or other live promos, FC Pro Live cards are dynamically upgraded based on real-life scenarios. Here's how much a card gets upgraded depending on the pro player's performance in FC Pro Open:

Pro earns 3 points: +1 Skill Move or Weak Foot Upgrade

+1 Skill Move or Weak Foot Upgrade Pro earns 10 points: +1 OVR Upgrade

+1 OVR Upgrade Pro earns 16 points: +1 OVR Upgrade

+1 OVR Upgrade Pro qualifies for the FC Pro Open Knockout Rounds: +1 OVR Upgrade with 1 of 3 PlayStyles+ to be selected by the linked FC Pro Open player

+1 OVR Upgrade with 1 of 3 PlayStyles+ to be selected by the linked FC Pro Open player Pro reaches the Top 4 in the FC Pro Open Knockout Rounds: +1 Alternate Position with a Role++

+1 Alternate Position with a Role++ Pro wins the FC Pro Open: +1 OVR Upgrade with a +1 Skill Move or Weak Foot Upgrade

The rounds in the tournament are similar to those of real football competitions. There will be a group stage followed by a knockout, then semis, and so on. You can watch the tournament on the official EA Sports FC Twitch or YouTube channel.

All FC Pro Live Cards and Linked Pros in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the cards for the promo, and which pros' performances they are dependent on for upgrades:

FC 26 Promo Card Linked Pro Ahmed Hegazi AnasBadr Alejandro Garnacho nicolas99fc Billy Gilmour Danipitbull Bremer Paulo Neto Daniel James Tekkz Darwin Nunez Verging Eric Choupo-Moting GuiBarros Fabian Ruiz Brice Fabio Vieira Darkley11 Federico Chiesa Caccia

That is everything you need to know about the upgrade path for FC Pro Live promo cards in FC 26. The esports competition will run until January 25, 2026. So you'll have to wait until next year to know which cards get all the upgrades.