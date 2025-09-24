The second TOTW promo squad of FC 26 is just around the corner, and just like it happened in previous years, leakers have already revealed all the players featured in TOTW 2.

As expected, TOTW 2 features some fantastic cards, with plenty of world-class players being featured in the promo. While it' not as top-heavy as TOTW 1, which featured Harry Kane and Mbappe, it's a better overall promo squad, as it includes more meta cards.

So without further ado, let's find out who is featured in TOTW 2.

Leaks Reveal All FC 26 TOTW 2 Players

Credit: @DonkTrading

According to leaks, the FC 26 TOTW 2 promo squad is headlined by Eder Militao, Plusic, Debinha, and Gravenberch, who are the clear-cut best cards. They are all meta cards, as they possess fantastic attributes, PlayStyles, and roles, making them fantastic additions to any Ultimate Team squad.

But they aren't the only good cards the promo will introduce, as Joao Felix, Raum, Rulli, Bouanga, and Dabritz cards are also quite good, especially for this early stage in the game. The remaining cards are decent, but they won't be starting in most squads, apart from very specific theme teams.

If you are already looking ahead to FUT Champions, Eder Militao and Gravenberch can be fantastic additions to your squad, as it' unlikely they fall out of the meta soon. However, be prepared to spend a significant amount of coins if you want to add them to your team.

All FC 26 TOTW 2 Players

Here are all the FC 26 TOTW players, according to reliable leaks:

Debinha (89 OVR)

Eder Militao (86 OVR)

Gravenberch (86 OVR)

Pulisic (86 OVR)

Dabritz (86 OVR)

Joao Felix (84 OVR)

Raum (84 OVR)

Rulli (84 OVR)

Pellegrini (83 OVR)

Stach (82 OVR)

Bouanga (82 OVR)

Santamaria (81 OVR)

Ajorque (81 OVR)

Ansu Fati (81 OVR)

Moreno (81 OVR)

Gabri Veiga (81 OVR)

Goodwin (80 OVR)

Skoglund (80 OVR)

Weir (80 OVR)

Prtajin (80 OVR)

Burke (80 OVR)

Burgess (80 OVR)

McCowatt (80 OVR)