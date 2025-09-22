The Transfer Market in FC 26 is perhaps the best way to rack up coins fast, whether by flipping, lazy listing, or even general investment in cards with future potential. But not everybody can enter the market right away.

EA has placed a 'Graduated Access' barrier to keep in check both newcomers and rule violators, reducing the risk of further issues. You'll have to earn the access by doing objectives to prove you're in here for fair play.

All that said, here's how to unlock the Transfer Market in FC 26.

How to unlock Transfer Market in FC 26

To gain access to the Transfer Market in FC 26, you'll have to complete the Foundations Objective Groups. Head to the Objectives section in the Ultimate Team and complete these under the Foundation section:

New Beginnings

Complete the Passes and Shots Moment

Play 3 Squad Battles

Play Squad Battles Featured Squad

Score 5 Goals

Complete Football 101 within Foundation Moments

Venturing Out

Play 3 Rush Matches

Fully complete the Foundations EVO – Intro to Rewards EVO

Score 10 in any Ultimate Team mode

Play 5 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Diving In

Play 5 Ultimate Team Rush matches

Play 5 Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro

Play 5 Rivals Matches

Play 15 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode

On Your Way

Play 10 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Complete 5 Rush bonuses

Assist 25 Times

Complete 2 SBCs

Once you have completed all these sets of objectives, you'll gain full access to the market in the next 24 hours (48 for PC players). During that time, you will have access to list items on the market, but you won't have access to the search feature or do any bidding.

Don't worry, you won't have to go through these every time you play a new FC game. Once you settle in and play EA FC regularly, you won't have to repeat these steps. Of course, that's unless you violate EA terms by doing naughty stuff like illegally buying coins, using any automation tools to snipe players, or something along those lines.

Regardless, you'll be doing these objectives either way, as they have other neat rewards to give you a good kick start.

How to unlock Transfer Market for Web and Companion App FC 26

If you're locked out of the Transfer Market in either the Web or Companion App, all you can do is simply play the game, and your access will depend on:

Account history and it’s in good standing from following the EAS FC rules .

. The number of Ultimate Team accounts you’re using on the same device.

The number of active days you’ve played Ultimate Team. An active day is when you’ve played three full matches and logged into Companion at least once a year.

EA has not mentioned anything else you can do to increase your odds. Just be a good and fair-playing lad. You'll be notified once you gain access in-game.

That's everything about unlocking Transfer Market in FC 26.

