Active players are not the only ones who will have their Team of the Year cards in FC 26. EA will throw in some all-time greats to be part of the gamble.

Two ICON teams will be released during the promo. These cards are meant to commemorate their TOTY-worthy years, with PlayStyles and stats that reflect their absolute primes.

So far, Team 1 and one SBC card have been leaked. Below are the leaked ICON cards and release times for both Team 1 and Team 2.

FC 26 TOTY ICONs Team 1

Per leaks, here are the five ICONs who will be part of Team 1 during the TOTY campaign:

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Caroline Seger

Jairzinho

Lilian Thuram

Wayne Rooney

Team 2 will also have 5 ICONs, but there have been no leaks on them yet. Of course, we will update you whenever there is more news or leaks about it.

When Will FC 26 ICONs Team 1 and Team 2 be Released?

ICONs Team 1 will go live right alongside the TOTY attackers on January 16, 2026. Team 2 is seto go live on January 20. Both teams will be released on the standard daily content time of 6 pm GMT, 10 am PT.

All Leaked TOTY ICON SBCs

Credit: EA / @FutSheriff on X

Outside of pack rewards, there will be plenty of ICON cards added through SBCs during FC 26 Team of the Year. So far, only Marcelo has been leaked.

One of the all-time greats for his position, the Brazilian announced his retirement from professional football early last year. Having been out of top-flight football for some time now, Marcelo wasn't part of the past few EA FC titles. He returned to FC 26 as an ICON and will now get a TOTY card as well.

We will be posting solutions for SBCs as they're released, so keep checking us regularly to stay up-to-date.

FC 26 Leaked ICON Swaps Rewards

It's been leaked that FC 26 is set to reintroduce ICON Swaps for the Team of the Year promo. You will be able to play various game modes to earn tokens and exchange them for these rewards:

Ronaldo Nazário

Gianluigi Buffon

Eric Cantona

Hristo Stoichkov

Rio Ferdinand

Xabi Alonso

Gianluca Zambrotta

Being in swaps doesn't mean these cards will be easy to obtain. We'll have to see how EA balances tokens and if there are any major changes to it.

That's everything about all the TOTY ICONs in FC 26 and their release times.