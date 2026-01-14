The Team of the Year campaign will kick off in FC 26 this week, on January 16, 2026. We already know all the winners for the men's team, and now leaks have spoiled all the winners from the women's nominees as well.

Dominated by FC Barcelona Femení, the TOTY squad and 12th women's picks include all the usual names you'd expect. Not without some surprising absentees, of course. The inaugural Yashin Trophy winner has been left out for a familiar choice in goal.

Continue reading to know all the women Team of the Year winners in FC 26 and the three players who will be on the 12th woman voting list.

FC 26 Full TOTY Women's Squad

Per leaks, the eleven players in the FC 26 Women's Team of the Year promo squad are:

Claudia Pina (LW)

(LW) Ewa Pajor (ST)

(ST) Alessia Russo (ST)

(ST) Mariona Caldentey (CAM)

(CAM) Aitana Bonmati (CM)

(CM) Alexia Putellas (CM)

(CM) Selma Bacha (LB)

(LB) Leah Williamson (CB)

(CB) Millie Bright (CB)

(CB) Lucy Bronze (RB)

(RB) Christiane Endler (GK)

UEFA Euro-winning goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is one notable absence from the list. From a domestic treble-winning season at Chelsea to saving three crucial penalties, including one from Bonmati, which helped the Lionesses retain their Euro trophy, Hampton had a perfect season as a goalie.

FC 26 TOTY 12th Women's Choices

Credit: Credit: EA / @FutSheriff on X

The nominees for the 12th Women's Team of the Year card in FC 26 are:

Kadidiatou Diani

Caroline Graham Hansen

Patri Guijarro

You'll be able to vote for one of the three players above in-game during the TOTY promo. The final result will be based on votes, and the winner will be added to the game in the second week of the TOTY campaign.

When will the FC 26 Women TOTY Players be Released?

Both men's and women's TOTY will release alongside each other, starting January 16, 2026. Players will be drip-fed in two-day intervals based on the position, before all of them are available in packs.

If EA follows the past release patterns, here's what the schedule could look like:

January 16: Team of the Year Attackers, ICONs Team 1

Team of the Year Attackers, ICONs Team 1 January 17: 12th Men/Women Voting

12th Men/Women Voting January 18: Team of the Year Midfielders

Team of the Year Midfielders January 20: Team of the Year Defenders, ICONs Team 2

Team of the Year Defenders, ICONs Team 2 January 22: Full Team of the Year release

Full Team of the Year release January 23: 12th Man, 12th Woman, TOTY Honorable Mention

The attacker release was already confirmed in-game through the loading screen tease with the cards matching the leaks. So the schedule, or at least the release pattern, remains unchanged.

That's everything about all the TOTY women winners in FC 26.