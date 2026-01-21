Primary Subject: FC 26 Team of the Year

FC 26 Team of the Year Key Update: The full Honorable Mention squad has been leaked.

The full Honorable Mention squad has been leaked. Status: Leaked

Leaked Last Verified: January 21, 2026

January 21, 2026 Quick Answer: The Honorable Mention squad is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026, at 6 pm GMT. Top leaked players include Mohamed Salah, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane.

Both the men's and women's Team of the Year in FC 26 had surprising absentees. You can argue that's just the nature of a twelve-player shortlist, as there will always be more standout players than the spots available.

However, all who fell short won’t miss the promo entirely. They’ll receive an Honorable Mentions card as a commendation. Some HM players will be released through SBCs, while a full squad of them will be added to packs.

Here are all the leaked Honorable Mentions cards in FC 26 and when they will be released.

When will the TOTY Honorable Mentions Squad Release?

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26 Team of the Year Honorable Mention players will be released on January 23, 2026, at the standard daily content time of 6 pm GMT / 10 am PT. This is also the time when the 12th pick winner will be available.

The date and time are for the promo squad release, which will join the packs. Separate individual players will continue to pop as rewards via objectives and SBCs.

All Leaked TOTY Honorable Mention Players in FC 26

Per leaks, here are all the players who will join the Team of the Year promo as Honorable Mentions:

Mohamed Salah

Lamine Yamal

Harry Kane

Kadidiatou Diani

Patricia Guijarro

Marquinhos

Luis Díaz

David Raya

Willian Pacho

Denzel Dumfries

Marc Guéhi

Some of these have been among the very best players for the last calendar year and could even walk into the Team of the Year XI without raising questions.

The inclusion of Yamal, Kane, Diani, and Guijarro as HM means the 12th players are Caroline Graham Hansen and Raphinha. Both of them should be available in the packs alongside the eleven players listed above, at the same time.

All of the Team of the Year main players will already be in packs before their release. ICONs are expected to join the pack on Sunday, January 25. If you want to test your odds with all players in the packs, open them after Sunday.

That's everything you need to know about the leaked TOTY Honorable Mention players in FC 26.