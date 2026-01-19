Headlined by Zlatan Ibrahimović, Team 1 of TOTY ICONs brought five near-impossible-to-pack cards to FC 26. They won't stay in the packs for long, though, as another batch will replace them soon.

EA won't reveal the five ICONs that'll be part of Team 2 until they're live. But leaks have already detailed all the legends who will be featured.

Below, you’ll find the full Team 2 of TOTY ICONs, their release time, and when they could be available in packs alongside Team 1.

FC 26 TOTY ICONs Team 2

Per leaks, here are the five Team 2 ICONs who will be part of the TOTY campaign:

Paolo Maldini

Carlos Alberto

Alex Morgan

Ruud Gullit

Lev Yashin

Keep in mind these are all leaks. While they've always been spot-on, and we expect them to be true this time as well, last-minute changes can happen.

Outside of Team 2, expect more ICONs through SBCs and Objectives. We will post SBC solutions as they're live, so keep checking us regularly to stay up-to-date on the promo.

When will TOTY ICONs Team 2 Release?

Credit: EA Sports

Team 2 of TOTY ICONs will go live on January 20, 2026, at the standard daily content time of 6 PM GMT, 10 AM PT. The time also marks the exit of Team 1 and the midfielders from packs, making way for defenders. Similar to the first team, Team 2 of TOTY ICONs will be available for three days until January 23 at 5:59 PM GMT.

While EA hasn't yet officially confirmed, ICONs will return to packs on the following Sunday. So, unless there are any changes, expect both Team 1 and Team 2 of ICONs to be packable on January 25 or later.

The full TOTY XI will be available between January 22 and 30, with HM and the 12th player joining on January 23. If you don't have any specific card to target and want any random TOTY item, start opening packs from January 26.

Pack weight doesn't necessarily change, even when all cards are in the mix. Odds will continue to remain extremely low. Gambling isn't exactly known to be a generous hobby, after all.

That's everything about the Team 2 TOTY ICONs in FC 26 and their release times.