The FC 26 TOTW 11 is coming to Ultimate Team, with the new TOTW squad promising to deliver great cards that will allow players to upgrade their squad.

However, as reliable leaks have revealed, TOTW 11 introduces yet another middle-of-the-road promo squad, with even the cream of the crop cards struggling to enter most Ultimate Team squads' starting eleven.

There are a few solid cards and a couple of great options for less popular leagues, such as the MLS and the Eliteserien. But apart from that, FC 26 TOTW 11 isn't blowing anyone away.

FC 26 TOTW 11 Players Revealed

Credit: @AsyFutTrader

According to multiple reliable leaks, Lavelle and Karchaoui co-headline FC 26 TOTW 11, with Arsenal star Eberechi Eze coming just behind.

The other big names in the promo squad are the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferran Torres, and Pickford. The remaining players have fodder cards, and except for one or two cards that are useless for less popular leagues' squads, they will only be used for SBCs.

Most cards in the FC 26 TOTW 11 promos are expected to be affordable, as there isn't one meta card, and even the big three of Lavelle, Karchaoui, and Eberechi Eze should be relatively cheap, especially when compared to cards of previous or upcoming promos with the same rating.

Here are all the FC 26 TOTW 11 players, according to leaks:

Lavelle - CM - 89 OVR

Karchaoui - CAM - 88 OVR

Eze - CAM - 87 OVR

Ferran Torres - LW - 86 OVR

Cristiano Ronaldo - ST - 86 OVR

Ait Boudlal - CB - 86 OVR

Ane Azkona - ST - 86 OVR

Undav - ST - 84 OVR

Soule - CAM - 84 OVR

Fabio Abreu - ST - 84 OVR

Barnes - LW - 84 OVR

Skytta - CM - 83 OVR

Shiogal - ST - 83 OVR

Savona - RB - 83 OVR

Pobega - CDM - 83 OVR

Naujoks - CM - 83 OVR

Losada - GK - 83 OVR

Laborda - LB - 83 OVR

Karl - RM - 83 OVR

Ekeroth - LB - 83 OVR

Armstrong - ST - 83 OVR

Aleix Febas - CM - 83 OVR

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!