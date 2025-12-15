The FC 26 Leicy Santos Unbreakables SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Washington Spirit attacking midfielder.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's an okay addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a great one for National Women's Soccer League theme teams.

FC 26 Leicy Santos Unbreakables SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Leicy Santos Unbreakables SBC has great attributes, with 86 pace, 83 shooting, 86 passing, 87 dribbling, 66 defending, and 82 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, First Touch, and Press Proven.

When it comes to roles, this card has Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++, Deep-Lying Playmaker+, Half-Winger+, and Classic 10+.

FC 26 Leicy Santos Unbreakables SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit one squad to complete this Unbreakables SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Leicy Santos

Requirements:

NWSL Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Unbreakables Leicy Santos

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Leicy Santos Unbreakables card.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 20.5k coins.

