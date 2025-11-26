The FC 26 ThunderStruck promo is coming to Ultimate Team soon, bringing a plethora of tremendous cards, many of it meta, that can receive future upgrades.

We know that because leaks have already revealed most of the cards coming in the promo Team 1 squad, as well as the ones that will arrive at the mode via SBCs and objectives.

Most cards have phenomenal attributes, PlayStyles, and roles. This means they will be very saugth after, and quite expensive, even if some of them are added as SBCs.

All FC 26 ThunderStruck Promo Players Leaked So Far

Credit: @Futdonk

According to multiple reliable leaks, Maradona and Alexia Putellas co-headline the FC 26 ThunderStruck promo Team 1. But that's not all, as other legends such as Eusebio, Maldini, Beckenbauer, and Bergkamp, as well as plenty of current world-class players, are coming in Team 1.

When it comes to SBCs and objectives, Koeman, Pacho, Nkunku, and Geyoro are some of the players who will arrive in the game via those two options.

Here are all FC 26 ThunderStruck Promo leaked players, so far:

Maradona - CAM - 96 OVR

Maldini - CB - 93 OVR

Beckenbauer - CB - 93 OVR

Prinz - ST - 93 OVR

Eusebio - ST - 92 OVR

Rodri - CDM - 91 OVR

Schelin - ST - 91 OVR

Bergkamp - ST - 91 OVR

Bellingham - CAM - 91 OVR

Raphinha - LM - 91 OVR

Russo - ST - 90 OVR

Bale - RW - 89 OVR

Musiala - CAM - 89 OVR

Koeman - CB - 89 OVR

Kerr - ST - 89 OVR

Ribery - LM - 89 OVR

Athenea - RW - 89 OVR

Gravenberch - CDM - 88 OVR

Pedro Neto - RM - 88 OVR

Fernando Torres - ST - 88 OVR

Çalhanoğlu - CDM - 88 OVR

Dumomay - ST - 88 OVR

Oblak - GK - 88 OVR

Aubameyang - ST - 87 OVR

Pacho - CB - 87 OVR

Geyoro - CM - 87 OVR

Timber - RB - 86 OVR

Hernandez - LB - 86 OVR

Greggi - CM - 86 OVR

Olga Carmona - LB - 86 OVR

Nkunku - CAM - 86 OVR

Yilmaz - LM - 85 OVR

Vlahovic - ST - 85 OVR

Perisic - RW - 85 OVR

Tagliafico - LB - 85 OVR

Leaks will reveal more players soon, and we will update this article as soon as that information is available. So, make sure to bookmark this article, so you don't miss anything.

