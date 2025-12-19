The FC 26 Alexander Isak Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Liverpool star striker, and also marking the kick-off of the Winter Wildcards promo.

This card has tremendous attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a splendid addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Alexander Isak Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Álex Baena World Tour SBC has great attributes, with 86 pace, 90 shooting, 75 passing, 87 dribbling, 40 defending, and 77 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Power Shot, Game Changer, Rapid, and First Touch.

When it comes to roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, False 9+, and Target Forward+.

FC 26 Alexander Isak Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit two squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Álex Baena World Tour card.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 93.8k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!