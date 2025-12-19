The FC 26 Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing an amazing card from the Brazilian legend, and also marking the kick-off of the Winter Wildcards promo.

This card has tremendous attributes, spectacular PlayStyles, and awesome roles. It's a splendid addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has fantastic attributes, with 88 pace, 85 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, 37 defending, and 78 physicality.

It has incredible PlayStyles, possessing Rapid+, Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Game Changer, Inventive, Technical, First Touch, and Trickster.

As for roles, this card has Wide Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++, Winger+, and Classic 10+.

FC 26 Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit 14 squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

On A Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Thunderstruck Icon Ronald Koeman

O Bruxo

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Mega Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon card and 13 packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 818k coins.

