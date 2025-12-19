The FC 26 Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing an amazing card from the Brazilian legend, and also marking the kick-off of the Winter Wildcards promo.
This card has tremendous attributes, spectacular PlayStyles, and awesome roles. It's a splendid addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
FC 26 Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has fantastic attributes, with 88 pace, 85 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, 37 defending, and 78 physicality.
It has incredible PlayStyles, possessing Rapid+, Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Game Changer, Inventive, Technical, First Touch, and Trickster.
As for roles, this card has Wide Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++, Winger+, and Classic 10+.
FC 26 Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit 14 squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
On A Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Thunderstruck Icon Ronald Koeman
O Bruxo
Requirements:
- Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Gold Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
After you submit this squad, you can claim the Ronaldinho Winter Wildcards Icon card and 13 packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 818k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!