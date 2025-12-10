The Controller is an ideal Evolution for midfielders in FC 26 because of the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle it provides. It is one of the best PS+ to have. Outside of the playstyle, the EVO also boosts your card's defensive numbers, so it's particularly good for the CDM position.

Of course, there are good candidates from other areas of the pitch as well. We have listed the most standout choices for The Controller Evolution below.

Best Players for The Controller Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports / FUT.GG

The 5 best choices for The Controller Evolution in FC 26 are:

Denis Zakaria (Thunderstruck)

(Thunderstruck) Khéphren Thuram (Cornerstones)

(Cornerstones) Danny da Costa (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Eduardo Camavinga (Gold)

(Gold) Marcos Llorente (Gold)

As we said earlier, with Tiki Taka+ being part of the upgrade, the Evolution is best suited for CMs, more specifically, CDMs. If you do, however, prefer to just make use of the defense and physicality boost, you can chain any other suitable PS+ from other EVOs first and then The Controller. This way, you can give non-midfield players like Micky van de Ven or even Theo Hernández the upgrade.

Our top two picks, Denis Zakaria and Khéphren Thuram, have the ideal tall, mean build you'd want in your CDM. Song of Touré Evolution might suit the duo better, but if you've already used that on somebody else, feel free to toss them on this Evolution.

Meanwhile, lower-rated cards like Eduardo Camavinga and Marcos Llorente do not get their overall boosted past 85, so they'll have quick chain potential in the future. Outside of our picks, any other cards that benefit from the upgrade or have similar stats as our top choices will be worth a shout as well.

Is The Controller Evolution worth doing in FC 26?

Yes, The Controller Evolution is worth doing in FC 26. It offers a neat upgrade and is best done with a chain in mind.

More Evolution will pop up as a new promo like Unbreakables arrives. You can wait until you see better chain potential or candidates arrive.

That's everything about The Controller Evolution in FC 26 and the best players for it.