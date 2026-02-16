Primary Subject: FC 26 - That Ball is Mine Evolution

FC 26 - That Ball is Mine Evolution Key Update: A free, dribbling-focused Evolution that grants Rapid+ and several base PlayStyles.

Last Verified: February 13, 2026

February 13, 2026 Quick Answer: This is a must-consider free Evo for low-rated wingers and strikers. It provides +5 dribbling and six silver PlayStyles, including Technical and First Touch. Top candidates include Salma Paralluelo and Edin Džeko.

That Ball is Mine is a free Evolution in FC 26 that adds a lot of PlayStyles and +5 to dribbling. Not all of the added PS are particularly meta, but the main PS+ and a couple of silver ones are excellent.

A low max overall of 86 means it is easy to get stuck with plenty of not-so-useful PS. If you don't want to risk the future chain potential, you have to be very selective with your picks for the Evolution.

Having said that, below are the best players for the That Ball is Mine Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players For That Ball is Mine Evolution in FC 26

The five most standout FC 26 players for That Ball is Mine Evolution are:

Salma Paralluelo (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Edin Džeko (Flashback SBC)

(Flashback SBC) Lionel Messi (Gold)

(Gold) Thierry Henry (Winter Wildcards ICON)

(Winter Wildcards ICON) Loïs Openda (Gold)

Given the upgrade to dribbling and PlayStyles, the Evolution is best suited for wingers and strikers. Because you can get up to 6 PS, for most players with unique 3-4 existing silver ones, there will be little room left for more in the future. So, whoever you pick for That Ball is Mine should already have the important PlayStyles this Evo does not provide.

We recommend upgrading a player who has at least one strong shooting PS in Low Driven Shot or Finesse Shot, and some passing ones like Tiki Taka. Shooting is non-negotiable, as you can live with a striker without much passing ability, but without shooting, they'll be useless.

Yes, that's hard boxes to tick among available players. It's best to use this Evolution as a chain on low-rated cards. Give them the desired base PS, and use this for Rapid+ and a neat dribbling boost, along with good-to-have base PS like Technical, First Touch, Trickster.

Lionel Messi is one of the few attackers who possess the combination of passing and shooting attributes, making him the frontrunner for the upgrade. He does not get any dribbling boost; the base Rapid and First Touch PlayStyles are all he gets.

Giving him the upgrade might look like a waste, but there aren't many other great choices. Base Rapid is excellent, and First Touch is good. Plus, you'll still have future chain potential as the overall boost is only +1.

All high-profile players in the game have a unique presence with lifelike animations and body types, making them perform above their suggested attributes. There is no one bigger than Messi, and for that, the Argentinian will remain among the favorites for any sensible upgrades.

Thierry Henry is another legend who is always among the meta players for similar reasons. The Frenchman doesn't have passing PlayStyles, so that might hold you back. Of course, if you don't plan on one-touch football and need an ultimate rapid goal scorer, there won't be many better than Henry.

That Ball is Mine Evolution leaves your card at 87 overall, opening up plenty of future chain potential. It goes well with Iconic Attacker from ICON Swaps. You can also use low-rated cards like Loïs Openda to build a card the way you want.

FC 26 That Ball is Mine Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for That Ball is Mine Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 86

Max 86 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: GK

Upgrades

Overall: +1

+1 Dribbling: +5 (89)

+5 (89) PlayStyles+: Rapid (1)

Rapid (1) PlayStyles: Rapid, Technical, First Touch, Trickster, Gamechanger, Press Proven (8)

Even though it is free, this Evolution isn't a must-do. If you do choose to commit, it is best to wait as much as possible for cards that better suit the upgrade and that offer more chain potential.

